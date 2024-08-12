Buenos Aires, Argentina – It’s nearly lunchtime, and a buzz of activity fills the wide central corridor of Centro Universitario San Martin (CUSAM), a university in the state of Buenos Aires.

People stream in and out of classrooms. Some students rush off to grab a quick meal. Others gather in the director’s office to debate the state of Argentina’s education system.

Were it not for the tall fences topped with razor wire or the multiple security checkpoints, CUSAM might seem like any other higher-education facility.

But CUSAM is situated in the San Martin prison, a maximum-security facility located about an hour from Argentina’s capital city.

There, imprisoned men and women — as well as prison staff — attend in-person classes affiliated with the National University of San Martin, a public university based nearby. They can even earn degrees in sociology and social work.

“This is like any other university. It just happens to be in a prison,” said Matias Bruno, a professor from the National University who works at CUSAM.

But as Argentina’s prison population continues to grow and investment in public education wavers, experts like Bruno fear fewer and fewer resources may be devoted to education behind bars.

That fear has mushroomed in the months since libertarian President Javier Milei took office in December. As part of his cost-cutting agenda, Milei has floated the idea of privatising the country’s prison system and building new facilities to house up to 6,000 people at a time.

Still, one man’s success story has come to symbolise the potential of prison education programmes like CUSAM.

After all, he did not just benefit from the programme. He helped to found it.