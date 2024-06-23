Elie Kortobawi, 72, has been in the Yacoubian since March or April of 1967, he is not entirely clear on the exact date.

At the time, he was 14 and his parents started renting a place on the seventh floor from Yacoub.

“It was a special time. Mariam Fakhr el-Din lived next to me,” he smiled. “I would see her in the elevator… she looked like the Virgin Mary. She was amazing.”

The building back then, Elie said, was pristine, with a phone switchboard by the entrances, doormen who announced visitors and children playing in a playground that stood where there is now a car park with a pharmacy, chocolatier, hairdresser, and the famous Red Bar, aka Abou Elie's communist bar, looking out on it.

The Yacoubian Building was always rich in aesthetics, design, culture, innovation and eventually personal histories. But as people waged their day-to-day struggles in a Lebanon that evolved constantly, prioritising what the Yacoubian meant to cultural heritage was difficult.

The term “heritage” is often used to refer to homes and buildings built at the end of the 19th century or the earlier decades of 20th-century Lebanon.

That is not what the Yacoubian Building is.

Still, it is “modern heritage”, according to architect George Arbid, 62, former lecturer at the American University of Beirut and current president of the Arab Center for Architecture.

“If the building has features relating to the place and the time, then it’s part of our heritage,” he said when asked about the Yacoubian.

Arbid, who also co-founded the Arab Center to archive Lebanese architecture and promote modern heritage and as such, rejects the idea that a building has to be built before a certain date or by a famous architect to be heritage.

Beirut is an open book, he says, and it tells its own story through its buildings - the materials used in specific eras, building regulations that had to be followed at the time, what the economy was like in certain epochs, etc.

Each era had its features, like the terracotta tile roofs of the late 19th century. They were put on homes to keep them cool and drain the rain away, not to make houses look romantic or whimsical.

The 1960s also had their architectural features that are alive and well in the Yacoubian as they are in other Beiruti buildings of the same era.

Like the open staircases that let light and the sea breeze in. Staircases back then were not dark tunnels plummeting to the underground level.

The open hallways in front of apartment doors are also beloved in countries like Lebanon because they allow the sea air in and neighbours to meet each other as they come and go.

“To see your neighbour near the entrance of your home was a good thing,” Arbid says. “There was a time when this was natural. Hopefully, those times return.”

Beirut is looking outwards less and less, losing its balconies as families close them off - with glass in new developments or with curtains in older ones - to keep pollution and noise out. Another band-aid solution residents had to use rather than officials repairing the root of it.

“People turn their sofas to face the inside as if the outside is meaningless. Buildings like Yacoubian weren’t meant for that. It was made to welcome the outside in.

“If Yacoubian were to become a modern heritage building locally, rules would be in place to protect it - materials used ... Renovations would be done in a nondestructive way and the building would be worth more, not less,” Arbid said.