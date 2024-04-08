Revisiting molokhia amid war and displacement in Gaza

Az-Zawayda, Gaza - A year ago, Siham Abu Shaaban made molokhia for Fork the System, explaining how it is considered a “lucky charm” of a dish that many families have to have on their Ramadan table.

This year, under vastly different, harrowing circumstances, she and her family made it again, recreating last year’s beautiful evening in a displacement camp in az-Zawayda as Israel’s war on Gaza destroys lives.

Six months into a relentless Israeli war on Gaza, Al Jazeera reached out to Siham to document the impact of the war on her and her family, and to cook again with a family that did not expect their lives to be turned upside down in less than a year.