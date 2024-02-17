'Tourists have gone': Jerusalem restaurateur struggles amid war

The owner of Jerusalem's hugely popular Sarwa Street Kitchen has lost 19 family members in Gaza and now faces closure.

Mo Sarwa
Mo Sarwa and his wife, Ilona, at his restaurant, Sarwa Street Kitchen, in occupied East Jerusalem [Courtesy of Mo Sarwa]
By Mo Sarwa and Laila Shadid
Published On 17 Feb 2024

What's your money worth? A series from the front lines of the cost of living crisis, where people who have been hit hard share their monthly expenses.

Name: Mo Sarwa

Age: 50

Occupation: Owner of Sarwa Street Kitchen in occupied East Jerusalem

Lives with: His wife, Ilona, and their three children - one son, Ruslan, 20, and two young daughters, Anastasia, 10, and Ulana, 5. The newest addition to their family is Yokie, a brown-and-white rabbit from the pet store across the street.

Lives in: One of seven apartments in a building that has been in Mo’s family since 1954 in Ras al-Amud, a Palestinian neighbourhood in East Jerusalem. Mo himself was born and raised there alongside his six brothers and two sisters. In the 90-square-metre (nearly 1,000-square-feet), two-bedroom, three bath home, Mo, Ilona and the girls share the larger bedroom, while Ruslan has the smaller one to himself.

Monthly household income: Before the war, Mo earned 10,000 Israeli shekels ($2,697) each month. This compares with the average monthly gross salary in Israel of 12,009 shekels ($3,238) as of May 2023. This month, Mo made 500 shekels ($137). He is currently relying on his savings to support his family as their sole source of income, which he only expects to last for another six months.

Total expenses for the month: 23,173 shekels ($6,286.70).

