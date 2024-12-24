Santa Claus. Sinterklaas. Saint Nicholas. Over the centuries, the Christmastime legend has worn many hats: the pointy mitre of a fourth-century bishop, a crown wreathed in spiked holly leaves, a red hood rimmed with white fur.

But in the United States, what race Santa is presented as remains a controversial topic.

On conservative media outlets, the topic is a regular feature of the holiday season. In 2013, then-Fox News host Megyn Kelly hosted an entire panel on the subject, opening the conversation with a message: “By the way, for all you kids watching at home, Santa just is white.”

Ten years later, in 2023, the news channel was once again dissecting the subject.

“It doesn’t make sense. You have to ask yourself: Why do they keep pushing this? Who are they trying to appeal to?” Riley Gaines, a Fox guest host, said as a figurine of a Black Santa Claus in a wheelchair flashed across the screen.

It was the same perspective that Moss had encountered more than half a century prior.

He and five of his colleagues from the Southern Christian Leadership Conference had requested a meeting with Shillito’s top brass — and they got it.

Fred Lazarus III, the chairman of Shillito’s board and head of the Cincinnati Chamber of Commerce, had agreed to sit down with them, along with the leader of another major retailer.

Moss remembers Lazarus as an ordinary man. Nothing remarkable. But in his hands was the power to reshape US commerce.

A greying man in his late 50s, with thick eyebrows and a thinning hairline, Lazarus was the scion of one of the most prominent retail empires in the country.

His was the family behind the Federated Department Stores, a conglomerate that included some of the biggest department stores in the country: Filene’s in Boston, Abraham & Straus in Brooklyn, Bloomingdale’s in New York.

His ancestors had been in the retail business since 1851. Their stores were among the first to pioneer modern conveniences like escalators, air conditioning and fixed prices. Lazarus’s father even successfully petitioned President Franklin Delano Roosevelt in 1939 to move the Thanksgiving holiday to a whole week earlier, to extend the Christmas shopping season.

Lazarus, a World War II veteran and graduate of Yale University, eventually joined the family business. Newspapers glowingly praised him as “a driving force behind the rebirth of downtown Cincinnati”.

But faced with Moss and his demands, the retail leader baulked. “He was not the epitome of courtesy,” Moss recalls. Lazarus appeared particularly appalled at the prospect of hiring a Black Santa Claus for the holiday season.

“This has nothing to do with equality of employment or anything else,” Lazarus explained the next day in the local newspaper, echoing what he had told Moss. “We felt that a Black face would be incongruous with the traditional Santa image.”

Moss still remembers how the civil rights leaders replied during the meeting. “Our response was: Then maybe it is incongruous that you would have Black customers.”

One of Moss’s colleagues even threatened a selective buying campaign, a kind of boycott popular during the civil rights era. According to Moss, Lazarus brushed aside the prospect. “I’m not going to lose any sleep over it,” he shrugged.

Lazarus’s chilly dismissal ignited Moss’s resolve. “We left that meeting with an insult, but with heightened determination that protest was not only needed but absolutely necessary,” Moss recalls.

But in the following day’s edition of the Cincinnati Enquirer, Lazarus mounted a vehement defence. He estimated that 95 percent of his customers would be “dissatisfied” with a Black Santa Claus in Shillito’s annual Christmastime display.

“It just doesn’t fit the symbol as kids have known it,” Lazarus argued.

For Moss and others, however, Black Santa Clauses were no novelty. They were a tradition stretching back to their own childhoods and beyond.