The desperate last stand to save a forest from Tesla

In the German forest of Grunheide, hundreds of protesters have occupied the trees to protest Tesla's expansion plans.

Tesla forest
Activists hang from treehouses and ropes as high as 30 metres (98 feet) above the ground in November, attempting to evade police officers who are trying to evict them. They defy a clearing order issued by authorities conducting a search for World War II ammunition, remaining in the trees for three days, in protest against the expansion of the Tesla gigafactory in Grunheide, Germany, before they finally give in and leave [Alberto Mazzieri/Al Jazeera]
By Chiara Braucher and Alberto Mazzieri
Published On 21 Dec 2024

Grunheide Forest, Germany - At 8am on a morning in late November, on the outskirts of Berlin-Brandenburg, hundreds of police officers have entered the Grunheide Forest, which has been occupied by activists from the "Stop Tesla" movement since the end of February.

The area, referred to as the "water forest occupation" has been the focus of a battle against expansion plans for Tesla's gigafactory - its fourth in the world and the first in Europe - which environmentalists say is causing irreparable damage to local water reserves in a region already suffering from drought.

Tesla forest
A drone photo shows Tesla’s gigafactory in the Grunheide Forest. Plans to cut an additional 100 hectares (247 acres) from the forest to expand the facility will further strain local water supply, protesters say [Alberto Mazzieri/Al Jazeera]

Tesla’s factory, which already spans 300 hectares (741 acres), produces just less than 4,000 electric cars per week - or about 190,000 per year. The expansion plans, which are on hold for the time being because of “low demand”, according to Tesla”, would enable the facility to increase production to 1 million electric vehicles per year on a site some 100 hectares (247 acres) larger than it is now.

In 2023, Tesla was the second-largest electric vehicle (EV) company globally, selling more than 1.8 million vehicles. The Tesla Model Y, which is also produced in the German factory, was indisputably the best-selling car worldwide, achieving sales of more than 1.2 million in 2023.

Tesla forest
Police surround the protest camp and mark the area to begin their search for unexploded World War II ammunition. Activists are repeatedly ordered to leave the camp, with police warning that failure to comply will result in the assembly being dissolved - if necessary, by force [Alberto Mazzieri/Al Jazeera]
This morning - November 18 - the police have issued three warnings via loudspeakers, ordering protesters to vacate the area in the forest. Equipped with climbing gear, the police have begun evicting people from the more-than-20 treehouses that the activists have built here since February.

The municipality of Grunheide has made use of a wartime ordinance order to clear them out - an order has been given to search for unexploded bombs from the second world war.

Tesla forest
A forest defender in a treehouse looking out of the window, ready to act if an eviction starts [Alberto Mazzieri/Al Jazeera]

Karolina Drzewo, spokesperson for "Tesla den Hahn abdrehen" ("Turn off Tesla’s Tap"), is among the first to be removed from the treehouses. She tells Al Jazeera, "The right to assemble, which has always been upheld in this forest, is being suppressed, and Elon Musk’s will is being supported under a flimsy pretext.

“In reality, the ordinance would only pose a danger if deep excavation were to begin for the factory’s expansion. We are here to protect this forest and its water, which is why we refuse to cooperate with the authorities. This is just the beginning: we will reclaim the forest and stop Tesla from taking over this land."

Tesla forest
Police arrest an environmental activist who was climbing ropes during the eviction of the forest in Grunheide [Alberto Mazzieri/Al Jazeera]
During the nine months that it was “occupied”, the Grunheide Forest became home to hundreds of people - some for a few days at a time, while others remained for months - and is described as “a space for living and activism”.

But within three days, all occupants will have been evicted from the forest and 18 people will have been arrested; ground structures - which served as meeting places and communal areas, as well as treehouses, are completely destroyed.

Tesla forest
Max, an activist and defender of the Grunheide Forest who has spent several months living in a treehouse here, poses for a portrait in the trees [Alberto Mazzieri/Al Jazeera]

Tension had already been palpable weeks earlier, with law enforcement vehicles frequently parked on the road outside the forest.

The protesters were living together in one community here. One of them, identified only as “Max” and equipped with climbing gear and a walkie-talkie ready to act in case of an eviction alert, spoke to Al Jazeera before the evictions took place. “I’m here because, in one place, we are opposing many issues such as green capitalism, extractivism in the Global South, patriarchy, racism, and the plans of a wealthy and powerful individual like Elon Musk," they said.

Tesla forest
A photo of Elon Musk lies on the ground of the protest camp. The red writing on the photo is a to-do list written - and discarded - by one of the protesters [Alberto Mazzieri/Al Jazeera]

“I feel safe in the forest and love the community and welcome for who I am. We try to live the utopia we want to see in society while confronting a model that is destroying the world.”

Nevertheless, tension was running high in the lead-up to the evictions, as the occupants defended not only the local ecosystem but also vital reserves of drinking water.

Tesla forest
An activist's hands are covered with glue and glitter to make it harder for fingerprints to be taken, and to avoid being easily identified if taken into police custody [Alberto Mazzieri/Al Jazeera]
‘A massive injustice’

The local resistance to Tesla’s plans by Grunheide citizens began in 2020 following the announcement of the construction of Tesla’s factory. Manu Hoyer, 64, co-founder of the Grunheide citizens' initiative, is gazing thoughtfully from the balcony of her apartment in Grunheide which overlooks the Spree River as she shares her concerns.

Tesla forest
Manu Hoyer, 64, looks out at the Spree River. She worries about the increasing water scarcity in the Grunheide region and is concerned about the consequences of the expansion of Tesla's gigafactory [Alberto Mazzieri/Al Jazeera]

“This region is one of the driest in all of Germany, and climate change is worsening the consequences year by year,” she says. “There’s little rain, and while there are many lakes, they are surface waters, not aquifers or underground reserves. People here have always been taught not to water lawns or flower beds in the summer to save water. Yet, the richest man in the world, Elon Musk, can extract 1.8 million cubic meters (63.5 cubic feet) of water a year and pollute the groundwater in a protected area. To me, it’s incomprehensible.”

Hoyer and the citizens’ initiative have held protests and gone door to door, distributing flyers to raise awareness about the issue. In a non-binding local referendum held in February, 65 percent of residents of the nearby town of Grunheide said they opposed Tesla's expansion plans.

Tesla forest
Manu Hoyer talks about the battle to defend the Grunheide Forest and the local water resources. With her action group, she holds protests and goes door to door in the community to explain the issues with Tesla's plans for expansion in the nearby forest [Alberto Mazzieri/Al Jazeera]
Objectors are not just motivated by environmental concerns, they say, but also by concerns about inequality within the global economic model that Tesla represents.

"With the extraction of lithium and cobalt, the Global South is being exploited to produce electric cars for the Global North. It’s a massive injustice," says Hoyer. "My views on electric mobility have completely changed. After many discussions and reading articles and books, I’ve realised it’s not the solution. We need to expand public transport, not build more SUVs and electric cars."

Tesla forest
A view of the Tesla factory through the trees, as seen by the activists fighting against Tesla's expansion [Alberto Mazzieri/Al Jazeera]

Water is overused and polluted in the production of consumer goods, she says.

The issue has given rise to an alliance between residents and the climate activists living among the pines. Over time, this connection has been strengthened through joint events, such as monthly forest walks and shared concerns about the area's water basins.

Before the evictions took place, one protester in the forest told Al Jazeera while sitting on a self-built bench made from reclaimed materials, “It looks like a forest occupation, but it's really more of a water occupation because what we're fighting for is the water. Of course, we are also fighting for this ecosystem, but the main thing we are fighting for is groundwater."

Tesla forest
A forest activist flips through the pages of their diary, in which they have made notes and reflections on their experience at the Tesla protest camp [Alberto Mazzieri/Al Jazeera]
Another longtime resident of the occupation, named Elster, said, “I studied environmental engineering for my bachelor's [degree] and environmental education for my master's, focusing on climate crisis issues.

“There are many reasons to occupy this forest. First, to save the forest itself. They want to cut it down just to expand Tesla’s factory.”

Tesla forest
A forest area close to the protest camp and Tesla’s gigafactory has been cleared to facilitate the expansion of the US electric car manufacturer's facility here [Alberto Mazzieri/Al Jazeera]

Gesturing to the surroundings, Elster added, “The Brandenburg Forest is special - it’s not a monoculture but a forest with significant biodiversity, on its way to becoming climate-resilient.”

Elster emphasised the broader implications: “This isn’t just a local issue but a global one, concerning the impacts of electric cars and batteries, and the way lithium in Latin America, cobalt from Congo, and many other materials are extracted. We’ve tried to raise awareness about anti-colonial issues with exhibitions, events, screenings in the forest, and through social media.”

Tesla forest
In the quiet of the night after the first day of the police evictions, two people move around a table illuminated by headlamps, preparing food for all those who pass through the camp [Alberto Mazzieri/Al Jazeera]

Before the police intervention, treehouses and colourful banners could be seen through the pine trees, with messages such as "Water is a human right" and "Hands off Congo". Activists say they support both local and global struggles, including the mining of minerals essential for electric vehicle batteries in countries in the Global South. Cobalt, for instance, is an important raw material mined in Congo, where conditions for workers and local people are poor.

Tesla forest
Max, a climate activist and defender of the Grunheide Forest, is equipped with climbing gear and a walkie-talkie, ready to coordinate with others in the event of eviction [Alberto Mazzieri/Al Jazeera]
A clash between competing visions

The German Tesla factory has faced controversy since its opening in March 2022. Among the issues reported by IG Metall, the workers’ union, are safety concerns and overwhelming workloads for its 12,000 workers, with many stating they are treated as "robots, not humans" according to an investigation by Stern, a German magazine.

Then, there was the March 2024 sabotage of Tesla's electrical grid, claimed by the far-left activist group Vulkangruppe that halted production for nearly a week. In May, more than 800 activists staged a week of protests close to the factory, combining direct action with workshops and ecological group meetings.

Tesla forest
A public initiative by the Grunheide community, where residents and activists gather to raise awareness and advocate for the preservation of the forest and its vital water resources [Alberto Mazzieri/Al Jazeera]

As a result, Grunheide Forest has become a flash point for a broader clash between competing visions: one of rapid industrial expansion, driven by billionaires like Elon Musk and the promises of a “global green transition”; and the other of localised resistance advocating for socio-ecological alternatives. Where this battle will end is unclear.

One thing is clear, however. The eviction of the activists has not silenced the resistance. Just three days after the operation, opponents to Tesla’s expansion plans organised a symbolic "forest walk" featuring Carola Rackete, an activist and Member of the European Parliament. She emphasised the global stakes, warning of Musk's increasing influence - especially given his role in Donald Trump’s upcoming US administration.

Tesla forest
A forest walk organised a few days after the eviction reaffirms the resistance against Tesla’s expansion. Many participants took part in the event including activists, community members and Carola Rackete, a member of the European Parliament [Alberto Mazzieri/Al Jazeera]

Rackete called for sustained resistance to Tesla as part of a broader confrontation with global power dynamics.

Grunheide Forest now stands as a symbol that transcends national borders, intertwining local, national, and global issues in the fight against climate injustice and unchecked industrial expansion.

Tesla forest
On the day the eviction began, people stood atop treehouses as the municipality of Grunheide ordered the police to begin searching for unexploded bombs from the second world war [Alberto Mazzieri/Al Jazeera]
Source: Al Jazeera