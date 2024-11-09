Unseen paths

Young and visually impaired in Costa Rica.

Camila wears glasses and looks down
Camila lost most of her vision when she was nine years old [Francisco Lázaro/Al Jazeera]
Camila lost most of her vision when she was nine years old [Francisco Lázaro/Al Jazeera]
By Francisco Lázaro
Published On 9 Nov 2024

About 18 percent of the population of Costa Rica, a country of about five million, lives with a disability. These individuals face difficulties when it comes to accessing education, work, and public spaces.

Among these disabilities are visual impairments. As a 23-year-old living with an eye disease called keratoconus, which causes loss of vision, I’m interested in how young people with visual disabilities navigate their everyday lives as they follow their dreams and work towards their goals.

I decided to focus on these “caminos invisibles” or “unseen paths” in my photo essay for the Safe Photography Project, run by the international youth agency Restless Development, and part of a global campaign to end violence against children. The project enlisted 10 young photographers from around the world to examine what “safe” means to them.

For me, a lack of accessibility signals a lack of empathy and is a form of violence that promotes exclusion. In my photo essay, I wanted to illustrate the challenges and courage of two subjects with visual impairments, Camila and Luis, both 13, as they adapt to the world to be as independent as possible. Key to this is the support of friends and family who provide a sense of safety, allowing both teenagers to grow and develop without the fear of being misunderstood or rejected.

We meet Camila Valverde Gonzales who was diagnosed with microphthalmia and bilateral cataracts when she was two months old and underwent multiple surgeries before the age of one. When she was nine, she lost most of the vision in her right eye and was forced to make changes in her everyday life, such as increasing the font size on her iPad and mobile phone and improving lighting at home to be as autonomous as possible.

Luis Diego Espinoza Cedeño was born with limited vision due to ocular albinism, nystagmus and strabismus although his parents were initially told he was blind at birth. At age one, Luis had to start wearing glasses to protect his eyes. He spent his first five years at a school for children with disabilities and then was able to join a regular school.

“As an adolescent, Luis Diego has developed just the same as any other person. My son is very disciplined, he can cook and do everyday tasks, he plays football, rides a bicycle, draws very well. He is the kind of boy who gets frustrated very easily if he can’t do things,” says his mother Andrea Cedeño Suárez.

For this essay, I’ve employed certain photography techniques to depict Camila and Luis’s perspectives. Extreme close-ups give the viewer an intimate sense of the subject while long exposures convey how they see their surroundings.

Through these photos, I want the viewer to enter a world that might be perceived as a limitation but is also a source of strength. Each image is a snapshot of resilience, adaptation and personal growth, inviting the viewer to reflect on what visual disability means beyond impairment.

Camila has found solutions, not least through technology such as using voice assistant and zoom functions on an iPhone, which allow her to function independently despite her visual impairment [Francisco Lázaro/Al Jazeera]

Camila’s mother, Gabriela Valverde González, has the same condition as her daughter [Francisco Lázaro/Al Jazeera]

My name is Camila Valverde from Costa Rica, and I describe the love I have for my mum in what is written here. Every word on this piece of paper reflects the moments we have shared and the unbreakable bond between us [Francisco Lázaro/Al Jazeera]

The strong bond between Camila and her mother Gabriela has created a safe space for Camila to flourish and be independent, to not be afraid of people or feel intimidated because she has a disability and uses a cane, and to have the courage to ask questions. In the future, she aspires to be a fashion designer [Francisco Lázaro/Al Jazeera]

Look at me and try to focus, the world is not a simple place. Luis has ocular albinism, meaning it is difficult for him to distinguish colours. He also has nystagmus, which causes an involuntary eye movement, making it hard for him to focus [Francisco Lázaro/Al Jazeera]

In secondary school, Luis has found ways to “get things done”, says Andrea, his mother. For instance, he cannot focus properly on the whiteboard in class, so he takes photos of what is written to be able to read it or sometimes asks classmates for help to understand what is there [Francisco Lázaro/Al Jazeera]

For Luis, a moment of peace - but also of freedom [Francisco Lázaro/Al Jazeera]

“Day by day we learn that disabilities are not a limitation,” says Luis’s mother Andrea [Francisco Lázaro/Al Jazeera]

Francisco Lázaro was born in Costa Rica and spent most of his childhood in the neighbourhood of Terraza de San Rafael de Heredia. He currently lives in Los Ángeles de San Rafael de Heredia. 

He studied photography and video at the National Technical University of Costa Rica, Alajuela, and documents the stories and everyday lives of Costa Ricans.

Francisco is inspired by the work of Muhammed Muheisen who creates connections with his subjects such as refugees to create expressive photos, the photos of Lee Jeffries who has documented homelessness and focuses on people’s features like eyes, and the work of Ali Jadallah in Gaza whose colour photographs capture events as they happen and show what is happening to people, particularly children, in the midst of war.

Francisco was inspired to take part in the Safe Photography Project as he believes in the importance of nurturing current and future generations, and in society's responsibility to provide better educational, social, and health opportunities to promote stability for children so that they can enjoy childhood and adolescence - unique and important periods in their lives.

Source: Al Jazeera