Can Colombia’s talks with the Comuneros del Sur help achieve ‘total peace’?

Although the negotiations with the Comuneros focus on bringing peace to a relatively small portion of Colombia — 10 municipalities in Nariño — Gómez-Suárez hopes their early success may influence peace talks with other armed groups, too.

Currently, nine negotiations are under way between the government and major armed groups like the ELN and the AGC.

“I have heard that the talks with the Comuneros have had a positive impact on other [negotiations] that were stagnant and are now picking up speed again,” Gómez-Suárez said. “This has injected a dose of urgency, but it is something that [was] not calculated at the start of the peace dialogues.”

For some analysts, the talks with the Comuneros are among the most promising in the current context of Colombia's armed conflict.

Daniel Medina, a research associate at the Institute for Integrated Transitions, a Barcelona-based think tank, believes achieving peace with the Comuneros could be attainable during President Petro’s term.

“It is not a secret that, in the context of an open and complex peace, the negotiation with the Comuneros del Sur could be the most advanced one in terms of signed agreements, and might be the only one to achieve a final deal in the next two years,” said Medina.

He too believes the outcome of one peace talk could shape the outcome of the others, for better or worse. Failure to follow through on a given deal could be a setback for all the negotiations.

“Both the nine negotiations and the 2016 peace agreement implementation are interdependent because the lack of implementation or stagnation of one could impact the others,” Medina told Al Jazeera.

But to tackle the wider problem of Colombia’s armed conflict, Gómez-Suárez is doubling down on his smaller-scale “territorial” approach.

“Peace does not wait for a final agreement,” he said. “We cannot allow the window of opportunity [for peace] to close because the government owes this to the communities. The government bets on territorial peace, and at this moment, the opportunity is there.”