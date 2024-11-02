Tigray, Ethiopia - At a large intersection in central Mekelle, the capital of Ethiopia’s Tigray region, Asmelash Mariam waits cautiously for a speeding blue bajaj to let him cross.

The 28-year-old walks with a limp, but eases his way through the crowd, a serious and proud look on his face. Beneath his grey-washed jeans a prosthetic on his right leg replaces the limb he lost in the war two years ago.

Asmelash was born into a farming family in a village in northern Tigray not far from Axum. After high school he became a teacher and taught at the local elementary school for two years. But then the war broke out and he decided to enlist.

“I thought it was important to defend the population. I was very motivated,” he says.

Between 2020 and 2022, a civil conflict devastated the region. Ethiopia's federal government in Addis Ababa squared off against the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), the ruling party in the region since 1975.

The war, which claimed some 600,000 lives and displaced more than 3 million people according to estimates, also involved armed militias from the neighbouring Amhara region and the Eritrean army, which fought alongside Addis Ababa.