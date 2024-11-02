Peach County, Georgia – Curtis Plant's family has been farming for as long as he can remember. Or as his cousin, Horace Amica, described it: "Ever since I've known myself."

Walking through a stretch of their farm, tucked within the groves of peach and pecan trees that blanket the county, the pair recounted the difficulty of a life in agriculture, particularly as Black men in the rural south of the United States.

Farmers like him, Plant said, are "fading out".

"The money's not there for them," he explained. "So only the big farms can survive."

But as Plant surveyed his rows of collard greens — and the soil where he planned to soon plant okra, peas and turnips — he struck a note of optimism.

"I think Harris can help that," he said, with a nod to Vice President Kamala Harris, one of two major candidates in the November 5 presidential race.

It may be a welcome sentiment for the Harris campaign, which has increasingly sought to mobilise rural voters, particularly in key swing states like Georgia and Pennsylvania.

And Peach County, where Plant's farm is located, is seen as an important prize.

Located in central Georgia, Peach County has gained a reputation as a bellwether: It correctly predicted the winner four times in the last five presidential elections, only erring in 2020, when the county went to Republican Donald Trump by about 600 votes.

Now Trump is in the last stretch of his latest campaign, and both he and Harris, the Democratic candidate, have made repeated visits to Georgia.

In the crazed final days of the race, voters like Plant realise life moves a bit slower in the farmlands of Peach County. But success here could portend a national victory.