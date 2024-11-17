A day in the life of a New Delhi roadside barber

New Delhi, India - In the city's affluent New Friends Colony, a roadside barber stall is buzzing with life beneath a makeshift tarpaulin. Here, labourers and blue-collar workers are gathering in late October after working long shifts, eager for a haircut in preparation for the Diwali festival on October 31.

“Today, I am seeing a rush!” says Sudesh Thakur, 55, a quiet, measured man in an orange T-shirt and dark brown trousers, his clipper in hand and a smile on his face. He speaks in a low, reassuring voice to his customers as he clips away, bringing a sense of calm to this busy road.

Thakur can be found here six days a week - Tuesdays are traditionally the barbers’ day off - walking to his stall from his home nearby each morning at 8am and closing at 6pm. He takes most of his precious tools - scissors, clippers - home with him at night, leaving his barber’s chair chained to a nearby pole secured to the pavement.

Thakur’s street-side barber’s stall is one of many scattered throughout the city, providing affordable grooming services amid the rising cost of living.