Ramallah, occupied West Bank – The dilapidated tent does not offer much protection against the cold in the winter or the fierce heat in the summer. It sits on a barren patch of land near the city of Ramallah. But it is the only shelter Abdelrahman “Abu Bashar” Ka’abneh and his family have.
Three beds are arranged next to the tent. In the summer months, the family chose to sleep outside to catch the cooler night air. It provided some comfort after months of displacement, having been forced out of their village - now reduced to rubble - by Israeli settlers in October 2023.
Abu Bashar, 48, is the head, or mukhtar, of the village of Wadi as-Seeq, 25.7km (16 miles) from Ramallah on the road east to Jericho.
A member of the Kaabneh tribe, one of the biggest of the Palestinian Bedouin tribes, Abu Bashar thought he would spend the rest of his days in Wadi as-Seeq. His family had been in the village for more than 50 years, after being forcibly displaced from the southern part of the occupied West Bank as a result of Israel’s victory in the 1967 war.
After the division of the West Bank into administrative areas as a result of the Oslo Accords in the mid-1990s, Wadi as-Seeq sat in Area C - under full Israeli military control - and the push to force Palestinians out began.
At the time, Israeli authorities started preventing the residents of Wadi as-Seeq, and other nearby Palestinian villages, from building new structures. The reduction of access to water for agriculture led to partial desertification of their land.
And then, in 2015, the settler attacks began.
“They stole over 400 cattle and sheep, demolished the school and constantly harassed us and beat us,” Abu Bashar said. “The attacks increased after an outpost was built next to us at the beginning of 2023… When we objected or called the police, we were arrested and released only after paying large bails that depleted our savings.”
The settler attacks reached a crescendo in the week following October 7, 2023, when Hamas led an attack on southern Israel, and Israel subsequently launched a war on Gaza. Israel has killed more than 40,000 Palestinians in its war, while 1,139 people were killed in Israel during the Hamas-led attack. Emboldened by the conflict, settlers ramped up their attacks on Palestinians, including in Wadi as-Seeq.
As Abu Bashar explained what happened, he asked his child to play further away, so he could not overhear. It is still a painful story for the mukhtar to recount.
“On October 12, about 80 heavily armed soldiers, police and settlers attacked us,” he said, explaining that the Israelis had closed off all the roads into the village. “Among us were two officials from the Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission [a Palestinian Authority body supporting Palestinians affected by the Israeli occupation] and four Israeli peace activists who came to support us. They and some villagers were tortured by settlers in front of us: they were handcuffed, stripped to their underwear, urinated on and severely beaten…The army took our IDs and phones, giving us one hour to leave or be killed... We took what we could carry and left, lost without a future.”
The villagers have not been able to return and Wadi as-Seeq sits deserted.
Palestinian Bedouins have long inhabited the hilly area of the West Bank where Wadi as-Seeq is situated, relying on the environment to herd their sheep and cattle. They are proud of their Bedouin lifestyle: the women wear distinctive patterned clothing and the men don the keffiyeh. The Bedouins even have an accent of Palestinian Arabic particular to them. Their way of life, secluded from major cities and communities, made their villages unique attractions – but it has also made them more vulnerable to settler attacks.
Recognised as among the Indigenous Peoples of the region, Palestinian Bedouins have historically inhabited large swaths of the West Bank and what is now Israel - including the Naqab (Negev) desert.
But since 1948, and the creation of the state of Israel that saw the forced displacement of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians, many Bedouins have also been forced out, some even to neighbouring countries like Egypt and Jordan.
The Kaabneh themselves were originally from Tel Arad in the Naqab, before they were forced out by Zionist militias in 1948. In the southern West Bank, where they found refuge, they were forced out again after 1967, when the Israeli military turned their villages into a military training zone. So they headed northwards, where they now find themselves displaced once again.
It is part of a practice that Sarit Michaeli, the international advocacy lead for the Israeli NGO B'Tselem, described as “a systematic Israeli government policy to illegally seize Palestinian lands”.
Michaeli explained that Wadi as-Seeq was a clear example of that policy, despite it being in contravention of international law.
“The Israeli government is exploiting the events of October 7 and the world’s focus on Gaza to completely control the West Bank. According to our statistics, two outposts are being built each month to besiege and intimidate Palestinians until they are displaced,” Michaeli said.
The Israeli military denies that narrative, describing it to Al Jazeera as “both cynical and deceptive”.
While not directly commenting on actions committed by settlers, COGAT, Israel's Ministry of Defense body responsible for Palestinian civilian affairs, said: “When residents of the area are harmed due to violence from any party, officers of the [Israeli] Civil Administration assist them in filing a complaint with the Israel Police, who then address the matter”.
Israel's policy towards Palestinians is evident in the frequent support the Israeli army offers settlers, even during their attacks on Palestinians. In some cases, Palestinians are imprisoned despite being the victims of the attacks.
Musab Eid, 35, and his brother Ahmed, 31, regularly took their sheep to graze on the green mountains near their community, Abu Fazaa, in al-Muarrajat, to the north of Wadi as-Seeq, as their family has done for years, despite the increasing settler attacks.
One spring morning in 2021, the brothers say they were confronted by an armed settler claiming the land as his own, just metres from their village. After the settler attempted to attack them, the brothers said they decided to return home to avoid further conflict.
However, on their way back, they were stopped by the Israeli army and settlers. They said they were were beaten, tied up and detained at a nearby camp. The army also confiscated footage Ahmed had documented of the settler's assault.
"I still suffer from severe back pain from the attack," Musab recalled. "We were released a week later after paying a large bail, but they gave us a one-year suspended prison sentence and banned us from travelling or working inside Israel or any territories under its control."
A few days after their release, the Israeli army demolished their village without warning. However, Ahmed and a few others remained among the ruins.
Musab explained that Ahmed was taken by settlers in April. They were dressed in Israeli military uniforms, he said, and set fire to what remained of the village.
"They took Ahmed to an unknown location,” Mussab said. “We eventually learned through a lawyer that he was sentenced to two years in prison on arson charges. He's still imprisoned today."
The settlers are organised into several groups. Among the most violent are the Hilltop Youth, a group that has committed numerous acts of violence against Palestinians.
The settler movement is backed by the Israeli government, despite the settlement of occupied territory being illegal under international law. In fact, some of the most far-right members of Israel’s government are settlers themselves.
But while support for a two-state solution is now a minority position within Israel, there are some Israelis who choose to document the settler attacks against Palestinians.
Angela Godfrey-Goldstein is one such activist. She co-directs Jahalin Solidarity, an organisation dedicated to protecting Palestinian rights.
She has been active in supporting Palestinian rights since the 1990s, but is now losing hope that there will be any imminent change to the status quo.
Godfrey-Goldstein said that Israel is using "fascist methods" against Palestinians, particularly in the current war on Gaza, and noted that the demolition of homes and the displacement of Palestinians by the Israeli government constitutes war crimes.
"Israel is such a nasty place now, I see a future failed pariah state... The ICJ advisory opinion should make the international community extremely cautious not to aid or abet anything related to the occupation, the settlements, or Israeli military attacks on civilians," she said, referring to the International Court of Justice's recent ruling that the Israeli presence in the occupied West Bank is unlawful.
Godfrey-Goldstein explained that there are two types of settlers, in her view. The first are primarily economic settlers, living in large settlements subsidised by members of the Israeli right wing and pro-Israel billionaires in the United States. These settlers are largely attracted to the area because of the cheaper cost of living. The second - like the Hilltop Youth - has a religious agenda, believing in the messianic vision of a West Bank, known to them as Judea and Samaria, that is populated by Jews.
"Israelis must wake up and stop their policy against all Palestinians,” Godfrey-Goldstein said. “If we face more disasters, that might wake up the Israelis."
The Palestinian Bedouins of the West Bank do not have time to wait for Israeli Jews to turn against their government’s policy towards them.
Instead, they rely on their own resilience - or, in Arabic, "sumud". The term expresses the Palestinian sense of being rooted in their own land, and their historical rights.
It is a word which has become a guiding principle for Palestinians, leading many Bedouins to stay on their land despite the ongoing harassment.
Many attempt to return to their villages even after their belongings have been stolen and their homes reduced to ruins, as Abu Bashar and a few men from Wadi as-Seeq did repeatedly. They have tried, time and time again, to return to the remains of their homes, empty animal pens and stolen solar panels, but with no success.
Ekhlas Kaabneh, 25, is from the Bedouin East Taybeh community in al-Mu'arrajat. Ekhlas’s family illustrates Palestinian resilience: Although a settlement outpost is just a few metres away, the family is determined to stay and continue their Bedouin life, alone, despite the rest of their community being displaced.
Ekhlas waters the plants in front of her house, made of tin sheets, and smiles at her flowers. “These flowers have bloomed despite the extreme heat this year, she said. They always remind me of steadfastness; this is how we should be.”
Ekhlas's community was partially displaced two years ago and completely displaced after October 7. The family lives alone on the slope of a mountainous area bordered to the north and west by olive trees. To the east are vast agricultural lands extending to Jericho, which were inhabited and farmed by Bedouin families until 2017, when they were expelled by settlers, their agricultural lands seized and settlements built in their place.
“The settlers stole our identity. [They live] as Bedouins, working in herding sheep and cattle, even though they settle the land without a single animal with them... They stole our livestock, which is among the best in the world, we inherited from our ancestors,” Ekhlas says, the smile gone from her face.
Several Bedouins and Israeli activists said that settlers in new outposts since 2015 deliberately dress in Bedouin-like clothing, build tents and herd livestock. Passersby often cannot recognise them unless they engage in conversation, as they do not speak Arabic.
Ekhlas and her family have continued to face attacks. Last year, on March 29, during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, she was beaten as she slept, waking up to pepper spray in her eyes. She could hear only the screams of her two sisters and little brother as their house was damaged by the settlers.
"After that horrible night, we became afraid… I sleep every day with a stick next to me in case of another attack. I always have nightmares about that night that make me wake up in fear," Ekhlas said.
Aside from the settlers, Ekhlas faces the threat of Israel itself. Her family has been issued a demolition order, on the pretext that their home was built on land in Area C without permission - which is notoriously hard to obtain for Palestinians.
Area C constitutes nearly 60 percent of the West Bank and is the main focus of the illegal settlement enterprise. Area B is under joint Palestinian-Israeli control while Area A is under the governance of the Palestinian Authority (PA). In Area C, where Israel retains complete control including security and zoning since its occupation in 1967, there are at least 325,500 settlers in 125 settlements and more than 100 outposts. An estimated 180,000-300,000 Palestinians live in Area C, including 27,500 Bedouins, according to the United Nations.
The late Palestinian President Yasser Arafat issued a decree in 2002, establishing the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission (CWRC) to confront the illegal settlements.
“Its primary task is to support the Palestinians in Area C through rebuilding their homes and even having employees stationed among them for a period to help resist and document the settlers' violations,” said Younis Arar, the head of the commission’s international relations unit and the director in Bethlehem.
Arar himself has been arrested by Israeli authorities multiple times while defending Palestinian homes and suffered an injury to his foot after a settler attacked him with a car.
“Since October 7, 26 Palestinian communities and villages to the east of the West Bank and Jerusalem, and the south of Hebron, have been entirely displaced and seized, but we are making every effort to stabilise the remaining residents in their place,” said Arar.
“We can’t do more, the world is unable to send a sip of water to Gaza under a genocide, and we in the West Bank are also alone resisting the occupation. We have no choice but our sumud.”
It’s a choice Ekhlas knows all too well.
“If we take a step back, they will take steps forward with their settlement,” she said. “We have no other land.”
This story was produced with the Internews Earth Journalism Network.