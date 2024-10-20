Ramallah, occupied West Bank – The dilapidated tent does not offer much protection against the cold in the winter or the fierce heat in the summer. It sits on a barren patch of land near the city of Ramallah. But it is the only shelter Abdelrahman “Abu Bashar” Ka’abneh and his family have.

Three beds are arranged next to the tent. In the summer months, the family chose to sleep outside to catch the cooler night air. It provided some comfort after months of displacement, having been forced out of their village - now reduced to rubble - by Israeli settlers in October 2023.

Abu Bashar, 48, is the head, or mukhtar, of the village of Wadi as-Seeq, 25.7km (16 miles) from Ramallah on the road east to Jericho.

A member of the Kaabneh tribe, one of the biggest of the Palestinian Bedouin tribes, Abu Bashar thought he would spend the rest of his days in Wadi as-Seeq. His family had been in the village for more than 50 years, after being forcibly displaced from the southern part of the occupied West Bank as a result of Israel’s victory in the 1967 war.

After the division of the West Bank into administrative areas as a result of the Oslo Accords in the mid-1990s, Wadi as-Seeq sat in Area C - under full Israeli military control - and the push to force Palestinians out began.

At the time, Israeli authorities started preventing the residents of Wadi as-Seeq, and other nearby Palestinian villages, from building new structures. The reduction of access to water for agriculture led to partial desertification of their land.

And then, in 2015, the settler attacks began.

“They stole over 400 cattle and sheep, demolished the school and constantly harassed us and beat us,” Abu Bashar said. “The attacks increased after an outpost was built next to us at the beginning of 2023… When we objected or called the police, we were arrested and released only after paying large bails that depleted our savings.”

The settler attacks reached a crescendo in the week following October 7, 2023, when Hamas led an attack on southern Israel, and Israel subsequently launched a war on Gaza. Israel has killed more than 40,000 Palestinians in its war, while 1,139 people were killed in Israel during the Hamas-led attack. Emboldened by the conflict, settlers ramped up their attacks on Palestinians, including in Wadi as-Seeq.

As Abu Bashar explained what happened, he asked his child to play further away, so he could not overhear. It is still a painful story for the mukhtar to recount.

“On October 12, about 80 heavily armed soldiers, police and settlers attacked us,” he said, explaining that the Israelis had closed off all the roads into the village. “Among us were two officials from the Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission [a Palestinian Authority body supporting Palestinians affected by the Israeli occupation] and four Israeli peace activists who came to support us. They and some villagers were tortured by settlers in front of us: they were handcuffed, stripped to their underwear, urinated on and severely beaten…The army took our IDs and phones, giving us one hour to leave or be killed... We took what we could carry and left, lost without a future.”

The villagers have not been able to return and Wadi as-Seeq sits deserted.