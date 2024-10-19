Los Angeles, California – Restricting abortion has long been a cornerstone of the Republican Party.

But two revelations at the start of October signalled just how far the party's stance has shifted under former United States President Donald Trump.

On October 1, Trump pledged for the first time to veto a federal abortion ban, if re-elected in November's presidential race. Then, two days later, his wife Melania Trump declared her support for abortion rights.

It was a stunning about-face for Trump who, just one year prior, told supporters he was “proud to be the most pro-life president in American history”.

But experts say Trump's mixed messages are part of a wider campaign strategy, to appeal to both sides of the polarising issue.

Trump is facing a tight race in November, and surveys indicate he is struggling to rally female voters. A September poll from ABC News and the research firm Ipsos found that the Republican trailed his Democratic rival, Kamala Harris, by nearly 13 points among women.

The same poll showed more voters trusted Harris to handle the topic of abortion than Trump.

With reproductive rights seen as an Achilles heel for Trump and the Republican Party at large, analysts say Trump's ever-shifting stance on abortion could be an effort to muddy the waters — and win back some voters in the process.

But it could also backfire, alienating certain stalwart Republican voters.

“By trying to appeal to everyone, he may risk appealing to no one,” said Mary Ziegler, a professor at the University of California Davis School of Law. “That's the high-wire act he's trying to do.”