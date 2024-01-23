Voices of the occupied West Bank: 'Any action is resistance'

Occupied West Bank - As Israel's war on Gaza grinds on, violence is spiking in the occupied West Bank as Israeli forces step up their raids on Palestinian towns and refugee camps and settlers increase their attacks and harassment of Palestinians.

The cost in human lives ruined has been immense, with the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs saying Israeli forces killed 30 Palestinians, including seven children, in the West Bank in the first 15 days of the year.

Thousands of people have been arrested and taken into Israeli detention, many held under the "administrative detention" system, which Israeli authorities use to hold Palestinians indefinitely with no charge.

As fear and tensions rise, Al Jazeera spoke to a number of people across the West Bank about what they have been through, how the situation is affecting them and what are their thoughts on living under occupation.

Note: Interviews have been edited for length and clarity.