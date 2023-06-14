What's your money worth? A series from the front line of the cost-of-living crisis, where people who have been hit hard share their monthly expenses.

Name: Fatama Osman*

Age: 32

Occupation: Qualified nurse, but currently unemployed

Lives with: Her twin daughters, Amina* and Aminata* (10)

Lives in: A single room in a hostel for asylum seekers in Dublin, Ireland, which serves as a bedroom, kitchen, living room and cupboard all in one. The blue-carpeted room has one single bed, one double bed, a table and a separate bathroom attached. The hostel is in a neighbourhood with grocery stores, cafes, and a post office where Fatama collects her weekly welfare cheque.

Monthly household income: 392 euros ($423) or 98 euros ($106) weekly as a direct provision from the Irish Department of Social Protection

Total expenses for the month: 551.47 euros ($595)

*Names are pseudonyms to maintain the family’s privacy.