The United Kingdom is preparing for King Charles III's coronation on May 6 at Westminster Abbey in London. It comes at a time when the royal family has seen its reputation rocked by a series of scandals, including the continuing fallout from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's departure, as well as deeper questions around what role the monarchy — which profited from the British Empire's violent colonial past— should play in modern society.

Ahead of the coronation, Al Jazeera brought together four residents of Birmingham, the UK’s second-largest city, from different walks of life to talk about what they think of the British monarchy.