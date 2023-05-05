'It just feels like a slap in the face'

Ahead of the coronation of King Charles III, four Birmingham residents share their thoughts on the royal family.

Nathan Dennis, 42, Elsbeth Choy, 23, Pat Marley 87, Rubie Marie, 40
From left: Nathan Dennis, 42; Elsbeth Choy, 23; Pat Marley, 87; Rubie Marie, 40 [Nils Adler/Al Jazeera]
By Nils Adler
Published On 5 May 2023

The United Kingdom is preparing for King Charles III's coronation on May 6 at Westminster Abbey in London. It comes at a time when the royal family has seen its reputation rocked by a series of scandals, including the continuing fallout from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's departure, as well as deeper questions around what role the monarchy — which profited from the British Empire's violent colonial past— should play in modern society.

Ahead of the coronation, Al Jazeera brought together four residents of Birmingham, the UK’s second-largest city, from different walks of life to talk about what they think of the British monarchy.

