What's your money worth? A series from the front line of the cost-of-living crisis, where people who have been hit hard share their monthly expenses.

Name: Sheetal Kashyap

Age: 45

Occupation: Uber driver

Lives with: Her husband Kanhiya Lal (51), son Akash Kumar (27), daughter-in-law Radhika (24), granddaughter Haeksha (three months), daughter Kajal (25) and father-in-law Achchhe lal (70+).

Lives in: A 49 sq-metre (530 sq-foot), two-storied house in a residential area in Delhi, near the Indian capital. The family has lived in the same home for about 22 years.

Total monthly household income: The family’s combined monthly income averages 35,000 to 40,000 Indian rupees ($425 to $486). Sheetal on average earns about 55,000 to 60,000 rupees ($668 to $729) a month; however, her net income comes down to about 20,000 rupees ($243) after fuel costs, vehicle maintenance (3,000-5,000 rupees, or $36-$61) and car owner’s commission (20,000 rupees, or $243). Additionally, her son, who works as a salesman, earns 15,000 rupees ($182) a month, and her father-in-law gets a pension of 2,000 rupees ($24) a month.

Total expenses for the month: 40,706 rupees ($494.81)