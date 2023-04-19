What's your money worth? A series from the front line of the cost of living crisis, where people who have been hit hard share their monthly expenses.

Name: Sevim Artar

Age: 54

Occupation: Subsistence farmer, although she sells a small amount of her produce

Lives with: her son Yusuf Kahriman (15)

Lives in: A 180-square-metre three-room house in Altınüzüm, a village in Turkey

Monthly household income: 3,000 Turkish lira ($155) through selling some produce and from her state pension as a widow. She also received a one-time government payment of 10,000 lira ($515) in cash assistance for earthquake survivors to rebuild their homes.

Total expenses for the month: 9,580 lira ($494)