Published On 19 Apr 2023
What's your money worth? A series from the front line of the cost of living crisis, where people who have been hit hard share their monthly expenses.
Name: Sevim Artar
Age: 54
Occupation: Subsistence farmer, although she sells a small amount of her produce
Lives with: her son Yusuf Kahriman (15)
Lives in: A 180-square-metre three-room house in Altınüzüm, a village in Turkey
Monthly household income: 3,000 Turkish lira ($155) through selling some produce and from her state pension as a widow. She also received a one-time government payment of 10,000 lira ($515) in cash assistance for earthquake survivors to rebuild their homes.
Total expenses for the month: 9,580 lira ($494)
Source: Al Jazeera