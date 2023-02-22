A Ukrainian refugee works three jobs to support her family

What's your money worth? A series from the front line of the cost of living crisis, where people who have been hit hard share their monthly expenses.

Name: Zakhida Adylova

Age: 35

Occupation: Zakhida is juggling three jobs: one as a full-time content editor for a media company, another as a private language tutor and a third as a translator between Ukrainian and English.

Lives with: Her 12-year-old daughter Samira.

Lives in: Zakhida, who lived in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv before the war, is now in Warsaw, Poland.

Monthly household income: 55,400 Ukrainian hryvnias ($1,491). Zakhida’s income is currently lower than her total outgoings so she dips into her savings to cover her monthly expenses.

Total family expenses for the month: 77,664 hryvnias ($2,090), with expenses paid out of her Ukrainian account. These expenses are split between Kyiv, where her 76-year-old mother Abibe Kudusova lives, and Warsaw.