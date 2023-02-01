Name: Lu Zaw

Age: 54

Occupation: Taxi and tour group driver

Lives with: Wife Han Su (44), son Lin (21), daughter Su Su (14) and dog, Bo Phyu. At the family’s request, nicknames have been used.

Lives in: Thanlyin, Myanmar. A leafy suburban city located across the river from the country’s business and cultural capital, Yangon. The family’s narrow, one-storey home has cubicle-like partitions for the two bedrooms, a small kitchen and an adjoining toilet area at the back of the property.

Monthly household income: The family’s combined monthly income for December was 360,000 kyat ($170). Lu Zaw managed to make 200,000 kyat ($94) from fares and secured two security camera installation jobs with his son that paid 20,000 kyat ($9.40) each. Han Su has recently picked up a job as a cleaner which brings in 120,000 kyat ($57) per month.

Total family expenses for the month: 300,000 kyat ($141)