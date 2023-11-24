The woman who gave up her home for Dhaka’s stray cats and dogs

What's your money worth? A series from the front line of the cost of living crisis, where people who have been hit hard share their monthly expenses.

Name: Dipanwita Ridi

Age: 37

Occupation: Founder and chairperson of Animal Lovers of Bangladesh (ALB) animal shelter, the country’s first animal adoption shelter for strays; freelance content writer and translator.

Lives with: Two rescue cats – a 13-year-old female called Pitu and a six-month-old male named Pouch. Various stray cats - a female and five males - come and go as they please.

Lives in: A one-bedroom apartment in Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh.

Monthly household income: In August, Dipanwita earned 43,591 Bangladeshi taka ($390) from her freelance work.

The average monthly income is 7,614 taka ($68) nationwide and 10,951 taka ($98) in urban areas, according to the 2022 Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics Household Income and Expenditure Survey.

Total expenses for the month: 30,000 taka ($269) spent on rent, utilities, food and transport to attend a birthday and a wedding.