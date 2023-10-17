What's your money worth? A series from the front line of the cost of living crisis, where people who have been hit hard share their monthly expenses.

Name: Bálint Rudics

Age: 30

Occupation: Farmer

Lives with: Wife Karolina (41), stepson Sólyom (18), daughter Bóbita (1), a dog, a cat and five pet sheep.

Lives in: Aparhant, a village of just over 1,000 inhabitants in central southern Hungary, located 180km (112 miles) from the capital, Budapest.

Monthly household income: The family’s monthly income is 530,000 Hungarian forints, or $1,442. Bálint, who is one of four owners of a family farm, receives 250,000 forints ($680) every month. His wife, a nurse working with people with disabilities, is currently on maternity leave and receives a monthly benefit of 280,000 forints ($762). The average salary in Hungary after tax is 352,000 forints ($958).

Total expenses for the month: 730,000 forints ($1,987). The couple usually try to limit their spending to 400,000 forints ($1,088) a month so that they can put money towards renovating their house but in September, they spent more than usual as Karolina had laser eye surgery.