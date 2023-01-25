What's your money worth? A series from the front line of the cost-of-living crisis, where people who have been hit hard share their monthly expenses.

Names: Abdulla Ali and Arwa Ahmed (a pseudonym to protect her privacy)

Ages: 45 and 42

Occupations: Abdulla works as a day labourer and his wife Arwa is a part-time domestic worker

Live with: Their five children - sons Qasem (12), Asem (10), Basem (4), Hazim (2) and daughter Basima (6)

Live in: A first-floor, two-room apartment in Al-Thawra district on the outskirts of Sanaa, the Yemeni capital.

December household income: 95,000 ($170.3)* Yemeni riyals. According to the Yemen-based Studies and Economic Media Center, a family of five in Sanaa needs a minimum of $106.2 per month for food.

Total expenses for the month: 93,000 Yemeni riyals ($166.7)