Published On 7 Dec 2022
What’s your money worth? A new series from the front line of the cost-of-living crisis, where people who have been hit hard share their monthly expenses.
Name: Aman Kidane (a pseudonym to protect his identity)
Age: 42
Occupation: Carpenter and coding student
Lives with: Alone
Lives in: One-bedroom apartment in New Orleans, Louisiana, US
July income: $1,840 ($1,600 in financial aid for studies and $240 from selling old furniture). The median income for one person in Louisiana is $4,143 per month before taxes.
Total expenses for the month: $1,687
