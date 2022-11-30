What's your money worth? A new series from the frontline of the cost of living crisis, where people who have been hit hard share their monthly expenses.
Name: Arijit Khan
Age: 35
Occupation: Video editor for a local Hindi language news channel and part-time wedding photographer
Lives with: Wife Sakhi, 32, and twin sons Ahan and Suhan, 4
Lives in: The family lives in a three-room house in Howrah, a city in West Bengal, India.
Monthly household income: Arijit, the sole earner in the family, earns 17,000 Indian rupees ($208) a month but due to loan repayments deducted from his pay cheque, he takes home 12,370 Indian rupees ($151).
In October, Arijit earned an additional 7,000 Indian rupees ($86) from a wedding photography assignment and the month’s total income came to 19,370 Indian rupees ($237). The median salary in India is 29,400 rupees ($360) per month.
Total expenses for the month: 18,520 rupees ($227)