What's your money worth? A new series from the frontline of the cost of living crisis, where people who have been hit hard share their monthly expenses.

Name: Danielle Morris

Age: 37

Occupation: School health aid

Lives with: Husband Joshua (38), sons Ashton (11) and Josiah (4), and their puppy, Gracie (5 months)

Lives in: Dulac, Louisiana, United States. Currently living in a church after the family’s mobile home was destroyed by Hurricane Ida in August 2021.

Monthly household income: roughly $4,750 [Median monthly income for a family of four in Louisiana: $7,289]

Total expenses for the month: $3,834.55