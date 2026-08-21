Dr TikTok: Mental health moves from consulting rooms to social media

Social media fosters empathy and awareness, but cannot replace evidence-based treatment or formal psychological care, say experts.

Open TikTok or Instagram and search for anxiety, ADHD, or trauma. Within seconds, feeds serve up licensed psychologists and psychiatrists breaking down clinical jargon and debunking misconceptions, as well as offering practical guidance. Alongside public education, some accounts also direct audiences towards private practices, paid courses, books, and other professional services.

Mental health content has become a highly visible part of social media culture, drawing audiences that can number in the millions. As licensed clinicians move beyond consulting rooms and into digital spaces, different approaches have emerged over what this shift means for access to mental health information and commercial ethics.

The accessibility gap

Cost, stigma, and shortages of trained professionals continue to limit access to mental healthcare worldwide. Globally, two-thirds of countries have only one psychiatrist per 200,000 people, while just nine percent of people with depression receive adequate treatment, according to the 2025 World Mental Health report from the World Health Organization (WHO). In the United Kingdom, waiting lists for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) assessments can stretch for years.

The scale of mental health content is visible in narrower platform metrics, even if the phenomenon as a whole is difficult to quantify.

On TikTok, views for #anxiety rose from 6 billion in late 2021 to 16.1 billion by mid-2022. The broader #MentalHealth hashtag saw similarly rapid growth, climbing from 25.3 billion views in March 2022, according to a study published in The Journal of Medical Internet Research (JMIR), to more than 100 billion by August 2023, according to a subsequent JMIR Infodemiology study. TikTok put the figure at more than 100 billion globally that October. Such figures measure individual hashtags rather than mental health content as a whole, leaving untagged content and discussions using other terminology outside their scope.

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“There is no question that mental health content has exploded on social media, and larger therapy influencer accounts have millions, or tens of millions, of followers,” Dr Jonathan Shedler, an American psychologist and researcher, told Al Jazeera.

What audiences are seeking

Dr Katie Rose Saunders, a research associate at Keele University, analysed TikTok activity at selected points across 2021, 2022, and 2023. She found users offering support and empathy, relating creators’ experiences to their own, seeking help and debating self-diagnosis. Some explained why they avoided formal diagnosis, while others pushed back against self-diagnosis altogether.

Psychiatrist Janagan Alagarajah, a digital global mental health specialist, says youth-friendly language and peer communities, as well as anonymity, can make social media feel safer and more immediate than formal care. “Social media is a community; often people are feeling alone and isolated,” he told Al Jazeera.

But he distinguishes psychoeducation from treatment: evidence supports social media for gathering information and getting pathways into care, while treatment requires structured, evidence-based interventions and safeguards.

Robert Roopa, a clinical psychologist who runs the Instagram page @theocdpsychologist and publishes longer articles on his website, sees social media as an opportunity for public education and professional visibility.

“Public education has been a driver,” Roopa told Al Jazeera, allowing professionals to reach audiences beyond traditional books and academic articles.

He also acknowledges professional and financial incentives. Social media can connect clinicians with potential clients and referral sources, while visibility can support private practice and opportunities such as speaking engagements.

For Roopa, however, accessibility is the larger benefit, reducing stigma and improving mental health literacy. “I do think social media has democratised psychology in many ways,” he says, allowing people to learn about mental health “regardless of where they live or whether they can afford therapy”.

He also highlights boundary problems when followers seek personalised advice or disclose serious distress through direct messages. Clinicians may want to help, but cannot assess or treat an unknown follower through Instagram. Roopa argues that such situations require clearer policies around professional boundaries and crisis responses.

Online, but not an influencer

Dr Shedler discusses psychology and psychotherapy online, but says building an audience was never his purpose.

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“I had just moved to a new city when the COVID pandemic and lockdown arrived. I was lonely and had time on my hands,” he told Al Jazeera. “I discovered Twitter and started posting about random things, which were often psychology and psychotherapy, just to have some form of interaction. To my surprise, people started following me for more.”

He rejects using that visibility to attract patients and questions whether audiences can distinguish expertise from popularity.

“People often treat public visibility as a proxy for knowledge and legitimacy, but it is not,” he says, invoking Thomas Nichols’s The Death of Expertise. “Some people want to be influencers more than they want to be clinicians.”

Shedler also warns that platform incentives can change professionals themselves, noting, “I’ve seen people who I once considered respectable professionals get sucked in, and start posting what I call ‘thera-slop’ for likes and follows. The pull is real.”

Psychiatrist Dr Gorkem Yilmaz takes a third approach, choosing not to produce psychoeducational content online while stressing that this is not a criticism of colleagues who do. He argues that clinical work is individual and contextual, while social media addresses an undefined audience and favours “brief, decisive, consistent and easily identifiable” communication.

He challenges the idea that greater access to psychological information necessarily amounts to democratisation.

“I do not equate greater access with democratisation,” he told Al Jazeera. The authority of the expert does not disappear online, but changes form. Alongside qualifications and academic titles come follower counts, visibility and “a certain aesthetic of trustworthiness”.

Yet Yilmaz sees value in psychoeducation for giving people language for their experiences, reducing shame and loneliness, and encouraging help-seeking. His concern is what happens after that threshold is crossed.

“Our psychological literacy appears to be rising while real treatment relationships and public services are not strengthening at the same rate,” he says. Without adequate care behind what he calls “a small door towards seeking help”, its promise remains limited.

When algorithms and markets enter the picture

Dr Alagarajah warns that algorithms can amplify misinformation, encourage harmful self-diagnosis, and create echo chambers. He added that recommendation systems prioritise engagement and commercial incentives rather than clinically appropriate information, creating tension with public-health goals. He argues this requires stronger platform safeguards and digital literacy.

Commercialisation is similarly complex. Yilmaz argues that even free content can generate trust and visibility that later translate into paid services. But Alagarajah cautions against treating monetisation itself as the ethical dividing line, noting that clinicians have long earned money through books and speaking, and what matters is whether information is accurate, responsible and safe.

“At its best, social media can function as a low-cost extension of the mental health system, providing psychoeducation, community support and pathways into care,” Alagarajah says. “The public-health challenge is therefore not whether mental health information should be on social media, but how to ensure that it is evidence-based, appropriately governed and clearly connected to safe, qualified care.”