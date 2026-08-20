Daily struggle for clean water and food takes a physical toll on Gaza kids

Maghazi, Gaza Strip – In a displacement camp in central Gaza’s Maghazi refugee camp, 10-year-old Maysara Zaqout woke up at sunrise, as she does every day.

She prepared the water containers and waited with her brother, five-year-old Jawad, by the entrance of their tent. They both looked at the surrounding streets and camps, hoping that a water truck would pass by their camp.

Hours passed, and there was no sign of a water truck. So Maysara headed for her English class at the camp’s educational tent.

And then, she heard shouting. The water truck had arrived.

The English class was quickly abandoned, and Maysara and the other children went to grab their water containers. This has been her routine for more than two years, along with thousands of children in Gaza navigating life during Israel’s genocidal war.

“My family doesn’t have any water in the tent, not for drinking, cleaning dishes, or using the bathroom,” Maysara told Al Jazeera. “I had to go quickly to fill our containers before the water runs out.”

Maysara’s small body swayed from side to side under the heavy weight of the two containers.

With a smile mixed with pain and exhaustion, Maysara finally arrived at her family’s tent with about 20 litres (five gallons) of water for her family of six.

Backbreaking responsibilities

The daily struggle to secure water and food doesn’t end when children in Gaza return to their tents.

Yamen Saleh, 12, and his brother Aman, six, spend most of their day searching and waiting for water trucks and community kitchens. This routine has taken a significant physical toll on them.

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“Every time I carry water to the tent, I feel tired and in pain, especially in my shoulders and back. Sometimes I trip and fall because the water containers are so heavy. It’s really painful and embarrassing,” Yamen said.

Yamen and Aman’s mother, Fidaa Saleh, feels devastated.

“It breaks my heart to see my children lying in the tent, exhausted from the burden of life in displacement,” Fidaa said. “The daily journeys for water and food drain all their energy – the energy that should be put towards learning and playing like other children around the world. It also affects their appetite and the quality of their sleep.”

The physical effects of the children’s daily suffering extend far beyond localised pain.

According to Dr Sumaya Salah, who works at medical clinics in central Gaza, the exhausting daily tasks children perform in Gaza cause muscle problems from strain and spasms, as well as serious illnesses such as hernias and scoliosis.

Salah told Al Jazeera the story of nine-year-old Raghad, who lived through multiple famines with her family in northern Gaza and carried water for long distances every day. Raghad has been diagnosed with scoliosis, which causes her spine to curve. If she does not receive proper treatment, she could suffer serious and permanent complications.

These health problems were not common among children before the war began in October 2023, but now Salah sees multiple such cases every day.

The problems are likely to continue until Gaza can be reconstructed after the devastation caused by Israel’s war, which has so far killed more than 73,400 Palestinians and injured thousands more, while forcing the majority of the Gaza Strip’s population to live in displacement camps.

Israel has refused to allow reconstruction to begin despite an October “ceasefire”, and continues to place roadblocks in the path of any deal that would allow for Palestinians to rebuild what Israel has destroyed.

Coupled with that are the difficulties facing international aid organisations. Palestinians rely on these organisations for water and food, but several of them, such as World Kitchen and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), have been forced to reduce services in Gaza this year, partly the result of restrictions placed by Israel on access for humanitarian aid trucks into the Palestinian enclave, as well as a lack of funding.

And yet, the overwhelming majority of Palestinians in Gaza need help. UNICEF estimates that 82 percent of families in Gaza are water insecure, and up to 70 percent are unable to access six litres (1.6 gallons) of water per person a day – something the United Nations body says is “far below minimum emergency standards”. UNICEF adds that nearly 90 percent of Gaza’s water and sanitation infrastructure has been destroyed, further highlighting the necessity for clean water to be provided.

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Mohammed Mosleh, the mayor of the Maghazi camp, told Al Jazeera that there was a severe shortage of water supplies in the camp due to multiple factors, such as a severe lack of spare parts and oil for generators and water pumps caused by the Israeli blockade.

He also pointed out that the expansion of the areas of Gaza under Israel’s control, which goes against the stipulations laid out in last year’s ceasefire agreement, also restricts the municipality’s access to water wells.

Mosleh explained that Maghazi has one water tanker operated by the local municipality, and has to try and provide water for more than 5,000 families.

‘It is not fair’

The struggle to find food and water leaves families desperate. And for children in particular, it can be hard to take.

Huda Zaqout, Maysara’s mother, explained that her daughter often broke into tears if she returned home empty-handed.

“I was shocked when my daughter entered the tent, sobbing and holding an empty bowl,” Huda said. “She wasn’t just upset that her efforts had been in vain; she was also overwhelmed that she couldn’t bring food for her family.”

“I was so sad and angry,” Maysara recalled. “I went early and waited in line at the community kitchen for an hour in the sun. The food ran out before my turn. It’s not fair.”

Fidaa has also noticed that her children’s daily struggles have had a significant psychological impact on them.

“It has become ingrained in their personalities,” she said. “Most of the time, they think and talk about their daily responsibilities like adults. They’ve changed so much. They’ve become more stubborn, less talkative and expressive of their emotions.”

“I can’t hold back my tears every time my children talk to me about our memories before the war,” Fidaa added. “They remember their school, our home-cooked meals, our weekly family outings, and their faces light up with smiles. These memories have become their way of finding some happiness in our harsh reality.”

Hope through education

Despite the displacement and the crushing responsibilities of survival, the children of Gaza and their families still cling to hope for a better future.

“We couldn’t take most of our belongings when we evacuated our home in northern Gaza at the beginning of the war, but I insisted on bringing my children’s school certificates to remind us of the importance of education,” Fidaa said. “Today, I’m happy to be able to educate my children and encourage them to participate in educational initiatives and recreational activities whenever they can.”

“I’m also very proud of my son Yamen, who, despite all the challenges in our lives, has become the leader of the dabke dance team in our camp,” Fidaa added proudly.

According to Mohammed Zaqout, Maysara’s father and the head of the displacement camp committee, the body has established educational tents where teachers from the camp volunteer to teach children basic subjects. The committee also organises cultural and recreational activities to help the children relieve stress and have fun.

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“My message to the world is summed up in a line from a poem by the prominent Palestinian poet Mahmoud Darwish: ‘We love life if we can find a way to it,’ which is also the motto of our camp,” Mohammed said. “We dream of a life of safety and dignity, where our children can play, learn, and grow up like all other children in the world.”

For Maysara, she simply dreams of a normal childhood.

“I wish I had my own room and lots of toys,” Maysara said. “I wish I could go to a real school, wearing a beautiful uniform and with my hair combed. I wish water flowed to us through pipes and that we always had a running tap so we never had to carry water.”