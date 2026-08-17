Watch: Young chef, 16, cooking up gourmet meals in Gaza

Before Israel’s war on Gaza, 16-year-old Yasser Ayad loved cooking with his parents. It was his passion. Then his father was killed and the family home was reduced to rubble. But Yasser wanted to continue his family’s tradition and be like his father.

In the middle of genocide and famine, he started filming his cooking, and posting his videos on social media, gradually becoming one of Gaza’s best-known young chefs. Even while living in a tent and with food supplies scarce he wanted to revive interest in traditional Palestinian dishes.