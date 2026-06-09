EXPLAINER
Features|Environment

Iran’s lakes are vanishing: Satellite images show a deepening water crisis

Years of drought, falling rainfall and unsustainable water use have been worsened further by the US-Israel war.

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FILED - 28 May 2016, Iran, Zabol: Dried up fish lie on the shore of the dried up Lake Hamun. The Iranian province of Sistan and Baluchistan is affected by drought and water shortages. Scorching heat, drought and sandstorms are plaguing residents in the border region between Afghanistan and Iran. At times, water in the provinces is so scarce that it is brought to villages in tankers. Now the region became the scene of a bloody skirmish in late May, when an exchange of gunfire turned the border region into a battlefield. Just days earlier, Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi had threatened the Taliban in a dispute over the water of an important border river. (to dpa "Dispute over water - neighboring states between peace and conflict") Photo: Mohammad Dehdast/dpa (Photo by Mohammad Dehdast/picture alliance via Getty Images)
Dried-up fish lie on the shore of dried Lake Hamun near Zabol, Iran [File: Mohammad Dehdast/Picture alliance via Getty Images]
By Mohamed Hussein
Published On 9 Jun 2026

For many Iranians, the most immediate threat is no longer just war, but water.

Years of drought, falling rainfall and unsustainable water use have pushed the country into severe water stress, depleting reservoirs, rivers and groundwater reserves. The US-Israel war on Iran has added further strain after reports of damage to desalination plants, pipelines and other civilian water infrastructure in the early weeks of the conflict.

Iran is classified by the World Resources Institute as facing “extremely high” baseline water stress, using more than 80 percent of its renewable water supplies each year.

In this visual explainer, Al Jazeera breaks down Iran’s worsening water crisis and what is driving it.

How Lake Urmia disappeared

One of the most striking examples of Iran’s water crisis can be seen from space.

A time-lapse display of Lake Urmia in northwestern Iran shows how the largest saltwater lake in the Middle East, which covered nearly 6,000sq km (2,300sq miles) in the 1990s, shrunk to just 581sq km (224sq miles), less than 10 percent of its former size.

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A time-lapse view of Lake Urmia from 1990 to 2026 [Google Earth]

Consecutive droughts, agricultural water use, river diversion, and groundwater extraction have transformed vast stretches of Lake Urmia into exposed salt flats.

More than 60 dams built on its feeder rivers choked off inflows, while farmers diverted water into irrigation channels and decades of groundwater extraction drained the aquifers below. Rising temperatures accelerated evaporation as precipitation fell.

URMIA, IRAN - OCTOBER 11, 2014: A genral view of the Urmia Lake which has ran out of water due to ecological catastrophe on October 11, 2014 in Urmia, Iran. Lake Urmia is a salt lake in northwestern Iran near Iran's border with Turkey. The lake is between the provinces of East Azerbaijan and West Azerbaijan in Iran, and west of the southern portion of the Caspian Sea. At its full size, it is the largest lake in the Middle East and the sixth largest saltwater lake on earth with a surface area of approximately 5,200 kmÂ² (2,000 mileÂ²), 140 km (87 mi) length, 55 km (34 mi) width, and 16 m (52 ft) depth. Lake Urmia along with its approximately 102 islands are protected as a national park by the Iranian Department of Environment. (Photo by Kaveh Kazemi/Getty Images)
A view of Lake Urmia in 2014 [Kaveh Kazemi/Getty Images]

Iran’s growing water deficit

To sustain its freshwater resources, a country must replenish at least as much water as it withdraws for agriculture, industry, and household use.

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Iran has long been on the wrong side of that equation. Decades of dam construction, intensive farming, and groundwater extraction have pushed consumption far beyond what rainfall can replenish.

In 2025, Iran’s 92 million people consumed around 100 billion cubic metres of water, nearly 13 billion more than its renewable resources could provide.

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Agriculture is by far the largest consumer of water in Iran, accounting for about 91 percent of all withdrawals, compared with seven percent for households and two percent for industry. Yet much of that water is lost before it reaches crops, as ageing and inefficient irrigation systems waste a significant share of the country’s most precious resource.

INTERACTIVE-Iran water use exceeds sustainable limits-1780980359

Disappearing dams around Tehran

Iran is one of the world’s major dam-building countries, and has constructed hundreds of large and small dams to store water, generate electricity, and manage shortages.

In recent years, dozens of reservoirs have dropped to extremely low levels, leaving several to nearly run dry.

Before-and-after satellite imagery of Lar Dam, Latyan Dam and Mamloo Dam, all clustered around Tehran and the southern slopes of the Alborz mountains and forming part of the main water supply system for the capital region, reveals how water levels have declined over time as drought and rising demand strain Tehran’s water system.

Drought displacing thousands

Water scarcity is increasingly reshaping where Iranians can live.

As wells run dry and farming becomes harder to sustain, many families are leaving rural communities in search of more secure livelihoods. According to Abdolkarim Hosseinzadeh, Iran’s vice president for Rural Development and Disadvantaged Regions, only 38,000 of the country’s 69,000 villages remain inhabited, while 31,000 villages have been abandoned.

The pressure extends far beyond abandoned settlements. According to Iran’s state-owned Water and Wastewater Company, about 27,000 villages, home to more than 10 million people, are currently experiencing water shortages. In total, more than 70 percent of Iran’s villages are facing some form of water crisis.

Many migrants head towards major cities such as Tehran, Mashhad, Isfahan, and Shiraz. Yet these cities are facing water pressures of their own. Home to more than nine million people, Tehran has seen growing strain on its water system as drought and demand continue to rise.

The map below shows how Iran’s population is concentrated in the western half of the country. Today, roughly 75 percent of Iranians live on less than 40 percent of the country’s land area, concentrating both people and water demand in a relatively small region.

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The effects of water scarcity can also be seen along the Zayandehrud River, once one of central Iran’s most important waterways.

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Satellite imagery of Zayandehrud Dam reveals declining water levels upstream after years of drought and overuse.

Further downstream, the consequences become visible in the heart of Isfahan. The historic Allahverdi Khan Bridge (Si-o-Se Pol) was built over a river that sustained the city for centuries.

Today, residents increasingly encounter dry riverbeds beneath its arches as sections of the Zayandehrud repeatedly run dry.

Die "33-Bogen-Brücke" oder auch "Si-o-se Pol" über den Zayandeh Rud Fluss in der iranischen Stadt Isfahan, aufgenommen am 23.04.2017. Die zweistöckigen Brücke mit seinen 33 Backsteinbögen ist 290,4 m lang und 13,5 m breit und für den Autoverkehr gesperrt. Die Brücke ist eines der Wahrzeichen der Stadt. (Photo by Thomas Schulze/picture alliance via Getty Images)
The Si-o-se Pol (33-Bridge) historical bridge in 2017 [Thomas Schulze/Picture alliance via Getty Images]
An Iranian man stands on the dried-up riverside of the Zayandeh Rud River as a view of the Si-o-se-pol (33-Bridge) historical bridge is pictured in the historic city of Isfahan, Iran, on February 22, 2025. Zayandeh Rud is one of the main tourist attractions of Isfahan, which has completely dried up. Historical bridges such as 33-Bridge on the river may be damaged due to subsidence of the Zayandeh Rud riverbed if the drought continues. (Photo by Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
An Iranian man stands on the dried-up side of the Zayandehrud River as the Si-o-se Pol (33-Bridge) historical bridge is pictured in the historic city of Isfahan [Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto via Getty Images]

Only a tiny fraction from desalination

Desalination accounts for only about three percent of Iran’s water needs, a stark contrast to Gulf neighbours, which depend on it for the majority of their drinking water.

Most of Iran’s desalination plants are located along its southern coast on the Gulf. As a result, desalination is largely concentrated in coastal cities, while inland areas such as Tehran, Isfahan and most agricultural regions rely on other water sources.

INTERACTIVE - Gulf without rivers-1773314143

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