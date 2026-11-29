Thousands of Sudanese have gone missing in a war that has divided the country.

Hussam Sid Ahmed, 27, has been looking for his mother for more than 100 days. Omaima Mohamed, 53, disappeared in Khartoum in mid-August with no warning or reason. Since then, Sid Ahmed has spent every day searching for her.

“It was a normal day. We had breakfast together, and then I went out while my father went to work as usual. Everything seemed ordinary. However, when we returned, we couldn’t find her,” Sid Ahmed told Al Jazeera.

“We never imagined that she had disappeared. She was psychologically sound and had never disappeared before. I am her only son, and I have four sisters. Our lives have been turned upside down since she went missing.”

His search for his mother took him to the border town of Al-Rank in South Sudan, close to the Sudanese border, where he received word that there were multiple sightings of her in October. However, the trail went cold, forcing him to resume his search elsewhere.

“Some people said they had seen her in Eastern Nile province while others reported seeing her near the borders with South Sudan. I went to many places across Khartoum, Bahri, Omdurman and even South Sudan,” he said. “There were some places I couldn’t reach myself, so I assigned people to go on my behalf. I will not give up. I just want her to return home and get back to her life. We miss her.”

Sid Ahmed’s experience reflects the plight of countless families across Sudan who have been separated from their families during displacement or detention.

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The war between the Sudanese armed forces (SAF) and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary, which broke out in April 2023, has seen the collapse of law and order, displaced about 13 million people and killed tens of thousands

As fighting between the two former military allies spilled into towns and cities, Sudanese communities were scattered across the country. Many families lost contact with relatives during their chaotic and often unexpected displacement with some spending months or even years trying to establish whether their loved ones are dead or alive.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said it has registered about 11,000 active cases of missing people in Sudan, including more than 9,000 documented cases since the fighting broke out about 43 months ago.

In 2025, the ICRC revealed the fate and whereabouts of 846 missing people, giving hundreds of families the opportunity to reunite.

With few official channels for families to find loved ones, Sid Ahmed said the Sudanese people need to stand united on this issue, regardless of their differences.

“This war could leave any of us searching for a loved one. It doesn’t have to affect us personally for us to care. We must support families in their search for their missing loved ones and help them through these difficult times,” he said.

Sudan’s war has decimated telecommunications, public services and infrastructure, and many areas have become too dangerous for NGOs to operate in, making efforts to track down missing people even more difficult.

The ICRC this year provided wireless internet access to thousands of people in remote areas and displacement camps, helping them stay connected and maintain communications during emergencies. It is also working with its local counterpart, the Sudanese Red Crescent, to trace missing people.

Finding missing family members in lawless lands and battlegrounds ruled by armed groups is a dangerous task and many have disappeared looking for lost loved ones.

Civilians with no connection to the fighting are routinely detained by rival forces, often with fatal consequences, and organisations such as the ICRC often have no access to prisoner databases or detainees.

Fighting between the SAF and RSF has sparked successive waves of displacement with civilians fleeing fighting or potential detention by armed groups in sweeps of newly conquered areas or searching for suspected spies in territory they control. Civilians are often targeted by these groups over alleged political or ethnic affiliations.

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Families of people disappeared or detained by rival groups are left to endure prolonged periods of anguish, uncertainty and psychological suffering.

Mohammed Kumi, 34, disappeared from his home in Eastern Nile State, and his family spent the next two years trying to find information on his fate.

Unbeknownst to his family, Kumi had been taken from his home and detained by the RSF in Nyala, the capital of South Darfur in western Sudan. The paramilitary group is known for extrajudicial killings, rape and torture of detainees.

“They beat me severely and accused me of cooperating with the army. They interrogated me and held me in detention for 18 days before transferring me to another detention facility within the capital,” he told Al Jazeera.

During his 24 months in detention, he said he saw many people killed or taken by the militia to unknown locations. Most of them were missing people.

“On my last day in detention, the militia leader carried out three mass executions. The last group I witnessed consisted of 17 men. I hope their families know what happened to them so they can finally have answers,” Kumi said.

“A few days before the army retook the capital, approximately 500 other detainees and I were taken to Nyala, where we were tortured and starved. We were losing around 10 people every day due to the horrific conditions.”

After two years in detention, Nyala was attacked by the SAF, allowing Kumi and others to break out of the detention facility. After escaping, his next mission was to find his family. He discovered they had been displaced by the conflict hours away from his home village.

“I eventually arrived in White Nile State before making my way to Khartoum, where I contacted my family,” he said. “They had left and relocated to al-Damazin in Blue Nile State. I am now planning to travel there to visit them and reunite with my family.”