Ramallah, occupied West Bank – Residents of the village of Umm Safa, north of Ramallah, were handed a notice for the confiscation of 1,500 dunums (150 hectares or 370 acres) of their land in May for the establishment of a new Israeli settler industrial zone, something that will upturn civilian and business life in the area.

The Umm Safa industrial zone is one of dozens of estates being established across the West Bank, restricting farmers’ access to their land and stifling the local Palestinian economy.

Israel has already seized 4,700 dunums of the 4,800 dunums (470 hectares/1,160 acres of the 480 hectares/1,186 acres) that make up Umm Safa. This leaves locals with just the land their homes sit on – little more than 100 dunums (100,000sq metres or 1 million square feet), about 14 football pitches, for a population of about 750 people, meaning the village will become more densely populated than many major global cities.

Marwan Sabah, head of the Umm Safa council, told Al Jazeera that the new industrial zone will tighten the noose around the residents who are already surrounded by several settlement outposts and have seen the entrance to their village blocked by Israeli forces for the past three years. Israeli settlements, outposts and seizures of Palestinian land are illegal under international law.

“The new industrial zone is part of a broader project to transform the settlements north of Ramallah – such as Ateret, Halamish and Neve Tzuf – into a large settlement bloc, similar to Gush Etzion in Hebron,” he said. “The zone will link these settlements together, and our presence in our own village will be completely erased.”

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Settler industries

The West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem have been illegally occupied by Israel since 1967, and their Palestinian towns and villages have been separated by a network of Israeli settlements and checkpoints. Since Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza began in October 2023, the settler presence has grown exponentially with 152 new outposts established.

Experts said they believe the construction of factories and production facilities in conjunction with this settlement expansion is part of a broader strategy to integrate the Palestinian economy in the West Bank into the Israeli production and distribution cycle.

Raed Moqadi, a researcher at the Land Research Center, said these industrial zones often work in tandem to consolidate the settler presence while infrastructure is designed to connect them to the Israeli market.

“These locations hold strategic geographical importance, enabling control over vast swaths of Palestinian land while restricting the urban and agricultural expansion of Palestinian communities,” he added.

“New industrial projects in Tarqumiyah, Salfit and Tulkarem reflect a trend toward strengthening the settler industrial presence along the western axis of the West Bank and linking settlements to Israeli markets. However, it cannot be definitively stated that the centre of gravity for settler industry has fully shifted to the western West Bank.”

Israel operates 28 settler industrial zones in the West Bank and East Jerusalem covering a total area of 8,844 dunums (884 hectares or 2,185 acres), according to the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission.

These are concentrated in three industrial zones: Mishor Adumim and Atarot in Jerusalem governorate and Barkan in Salfit governorate, which account for more than half of the total area occupied by these settler industrial zones.

A report by the commission has identified a new generation of industrial zones either planned or under development along the western edge of the West Bank near the Green Line, the 1949 demarcation line between Palestine and Israel. These zones are linked to a major road network, including Routes 5, 6 and 443, with further expansion extending southwards towards the Tarqumiyah area in Hebron. The movement of Palestinian businesses and civilians, meanwhile, is limited to a series of poor quality roads interrupted by hundreds of Israeli military gates and checkpoints.

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Costs for Palestinians

Among the most prominent of these settler industrial projects is the “Bostani Hefetz” zone in Tulkarem. Spanning about 800 dunums (80 hectares or 198 acres), it has already entered the development and marketing phase and will likely have significant consequences for Palestinian residents.

“Industrial zones are not limited to production alone. They provide employment near residential areas, fund the services of colonial councils and, when combined with incentives for ‘national priority areas’, make these colonies more attractive places to live, paving the way for further residential expansion,” the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission warned.

There will also likely be an environmental cost for neighbouring Palestinian farming communities.

“Pollution resulting from these settlement-based industrial zones could lead to the leakage of hazardous waste into agricultural land and water sources, threatening both agricultural production and the health of residents in neighbouring areas. Furthermore, emissions from petrochemical operations pose risks to air quality and the surrounding environment,” the Applied Research Institute – Jerusalem reported.

Subsidising the occupation

Palestinian villages continue to be subject to settler pogroms and demolition and confiscation campaigns by Israeli forces.

Saeed al-Qadi, who operated a steel supply business near Nablus for 15 years, received a demolition notice a month ago from Israeli authorities and was told to vacate the premises immediately, something that has cost him at least $1m.

“This loss stems from the relocation process, the damage to some of the steel during transport and the total loss of the business as a source of income,” he added. “It used to support my own family, the families of my six children and several other employees.”

Walid Habbas, a researcher at the Palestinian Forum for Israeli Studies, told Al Jazeera that Israel classifies most of these industrial zones as “national priority areas”, giving investors direct access to favourable grants, tax breaks and loans. For certain preferential tracks, the corporate tax rate can be as low as 6 percent compared with 12 percent elsewhere in Israel. Government grants can cover up to 20 percent of the value of a qualifying investment.

Land prices are also substantially cheaper than in Israel. Rent for 1sq metre (10.8sq ft) of industrial space in the Barkan industrial zone ranges from 17 to 24 shekels ($5.11 to $7.21). In the Beit Shemash industrial zone, located inside Israel, the cost is at least 35 shekels ($10.52). The Israeli government also covers a portion of infrastructure costs, including roads, electricity, water and sewage systems for the industrial zones in the West Bank.

Local Palestinian factories, meanwhile, face significant obstacles, including restrictions on accessing their land and acquiring permits, difficulties in importing raw materials and challenges in transporting and marketing goods. Settlement councils derive much of their income from these factories.

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Experts said all of this is a deliberate strategy by the Israeli government to make investment in settler industrial zones a more profitable enterprise and entrench the occupation at the expense of Palestinians.

“These factories also benefit from a relatively low-cost Palestinian workforce as well as weak oversight regarding working conditions, labour rights and environmental standards in some of these industrial zones,” Habbas added.

Funding settlements

These businesses have access to several European markets, including Germany, the Netherlands, France and Belgium, according to a 2026 research report by the EUobserver online newspaper on Israeli companies exporting from settlements to the European Union.

The Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission has documented that Shamir Salads, a food manufacturer operating in the Barkan Industrial Zone, and Oppenheimer, a chocolate and confectionery company based in the Atarot Industrial Zone, export their goods to European markets.

This is despite an EU statement affirming that Israeli settlements in the West Bank are illegal under international law and warning companies against participating in settlement projects, citing potential legal consequences and risks to their business reputation.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Abiyat, a resident of the village of Umm Safa, said he and his family have been barred from their olive trees during this year’s harvest because the area has been designated for the establishment of another settlement industrial zone.

“This will mean uprooting olive trees that our ancestors planted 80 years ago, trees that served as our livelihood and provided a beautiful green landscape alongside our village. The area will be transformed into a site of factories, smoke and toxic industrial waste, which will also destroy our lives in the village,” he added.

“Even though the settlers do whatever they want, we hope for a serious international position, particularly from the EU, to boycott goods produced in these industrial zones. We hope they won’t contribute to strengthening or supporting their production as these zones are built on our land and have stolen our means of livelihood.”