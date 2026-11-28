Gaza’s chess players are returning to the sport after three years of genocide.

Gaza City – Raghad Rabie, 18, never expected to beat her chess coach, Raghad Adas, at chess. During the friendly match, Rabie deliberately left some of her pieces exposed to distract her opponent as she planned a move that would deliver a checkmate in two turns.

Her strategy worked, giving her confidence in her abilities as a chess player. But the match also reflected something bigger: The return of chess to Gaza after the Israeli genocide devastated sporting activities across the enclave.

Rabie began learning chess in August 2025, when she was displaced in southern Gaza. Looking for something new to learn and a way to occupy her time, she taught herself the basic rules online before joining a training course run by Adas.

“I had admired chess players for a long time and wanted to learn the game. I started on my own, then the course helped me improve,” she says.

She has since participated in two tournaments and dreams of becoming a chess grandmaster, the goal of every serious chess player, and representing Palestine internationally.

But pursuing that ambition in Gaza, still under an Israeli siege and subject to daily air attacks despite an October 2025 “ceasefire”, is difficult.

There is no permanent training venue for chess players, so weekly gatherings take place in different locations, including the Lord Cafe in the al-Rimal neighbourhood of Gaza City.

To become an International Chess Federation (FIDE)-rated grandmaster, as Rabie hopes, requires thousands of hours of dedicated practice and study. But a shortage of chessboards, clocks and chess books – and soaring prices for any available chess equipment – has made this mission difficult.

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Before the war, Adas was captain of the girls’ Spark team, playing in Palestinian Chess Federation tournaments. She was also among 10 players selected to take part in matches against other Palestinians from the occupied West Bank with the goal of forming a national team, which it was hoped would compete internationally.

Travel arrangements and permit procedures had been completed, but then Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza broke out in October 2023, killing at least 74,000 Palestinians and laying waste to the Palestinian enclave.

“I was excited about taking part in an international tournament, but the war made everything much more difficult,” Adas told Al Jazeera.

Adas said the team’s headquarters was destroyed, its players were scattered across Gaza, and she lost contact with several former teammates amid the forced Israeli displacements.

About a year after the war began, Adas started teaching chess in shelters, initially volunteering before working with organisations and eventually continuing her mission independently. She noticed a growing interest in the sport among newcomers, as well as the return of players who had stopped playing during the genocide.

This led her to establish “Stalemate” in February, a community chess initiative that began with 12 players and now boasts 470 members in its messaging group. Not all are active players; some are still learning or following its activities, but weekly get-togethers typically still attract between 20 and 40 participants.

These include children, young people, women and older players. Adas said she has noticed that the events have given people traumatised by the genocide a reason to leave their homes and meet other people again.

“I wanted chess to become a space that brings people together, rather than remaining a game limited to professionals or people who frequent cafes,” she said.

Stalemate has organised several competitive events, including an individual tournament on November 19 in Gaza City, which attracted 41 players. The competition consisted of nine rounds using the Swiss system to allow players to compete against players of a similar level.

The return of chess

Sharif Daher, deputy head of the Palestinian Chess Federation, said Gaza had more than 500 chess players before the war, including at least 200 regular players and about 20 clubs participating in local competitions.

Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza has severely affected players and the venues where they used to meet and compete.

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Nelly al-Masri, a federation member and spokesperson, said the destruction of sport facilities has made restarting activities extremely difficult, and the problems faced by Palestinians in Gaza run much deeper than returning to play the sport.

“The sport infrastructure in Gaza has been destroyed. The situation has become catastrophic and requires humanitarian relief work, not sports activities,” she told Al Jazeera.

Nevertheless, at the request of players, the federation has resumed training sessions and tournaments, despite limited funding, equipment and difficulties travelling between northern and southern Gaza, with Israel still strictly controlling movement.

The federation’s first official competition in Gaza since the war began was the aptly named “Return and Loyalty Tournament” in January 2026, which attracted more than 50 players. In June, the federation organised the Gaza Open Rapid Chess Championship, with 84 participants, followed in July by the eighth Musa Issa Saba Memorial Rapid Chess Championship, which attracted 92 players.

These tournaments helped bring former players back to the sport while introducing new faces to chess. However, the federation also lost players during the war, including member Walid Abu al-Hassan, a local chess champion who was killed along with his wife and two children in an Israeli air raid on their tent in Khan Younis in 2024.

Among those who have continued playing is 24-year-old Anas al-Rifi, who began learning chess in 2023 after a friend introduced him to the movement of the pieces on the board.

He developed his skills through YouTube tutorials, playing against more experienced opponents and learning from his mistakes.

Al-Rifi says he reached a rating of 2,000 on Chess.com on November 25, 2026. While this is not an official rating of FIDE, the sport’s official governing body, it is still in the top 1 percent of users of the hugely popular online chess platform.

Chess, he says, gives him a chance to temporarily distance himself from the harrowing circumstances around him.

“When I sit in front of the board and the clock starts counting down, my mind becomes calm. I think about nothing except the next move,” he told Al Jazeera.

With electronic chess clocks now a rarity in Gaza, some gatherings rely on a limited number of devices or mobile phone applications to keep track of game timings.

Khalil Baroud, who owns a small bookstore in Gaza City’s Nassr neighbourhood, said the Israeli siege on Gaza – which has restricted the import of most items used by the population – has driven up prices.

“[The price of a board has] increased because of the blockade, from about 35 shekels ($11) to 200 shekels ($60). Demand rose within a short period, but the available quantities are very limited,” he says.

Adas says a more affordable small foldable chessboard that sold for about 25 shekels ($8) before the war now costs between 180 ($54) and 200 shekels ($60) or more.

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While prices remain a great barrier for people in Gaza, where nearly the entire 2.3 million population has fallen below the poverty line, the growth of Stalemate has seen more people buy boards for their homes.

For those who cannot afford these prices, online platforms such as Chess.com and Lichess have become popular to allow them to play against opponents outside Gaza. But power cuts and poor internet connectivity are other issues they face.

Adas hopes to secure a safe and permanent venue where players can train and compete free of charge. She also wants to create more opportunities for girls and women so they can go on and represent Palestine in international tournaments in the future.

For now, players continue meeting at chess gatherings which move between locations each week, offering a safe space for people to connect after enduring huge personal losses and hardship during the genocide.

“The return of chess is an act of defiance against the harsh circumstances,” al-Masri, the federation spokesperson, said.