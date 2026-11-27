One in eight children is stunted. Many have bones that have not matured the way they should. And treatment is hard to find – and harder to afford.

Khan Younis, Gaza – Every time seven-year-old Nabigha al-Zaqzouq stands beside children her age, she notices the difference in their heights and asks her mother, Alia: “Will I ever get taller?”

Nabigha is 99cm (3.2ft) tall and weighs just 10kg (22lb), making her appear several years younger than she actually is.

At home, the family’s dining table reflects part of her struggle. Bread and canned food are among the few options available, while meat, fruit and vegetables are beyond the family’s means. Alia tries to provide her daughter with a varied diet but struggles to afford food, as well as the medicines and medical tests needed to monitor her growth.

“We lived through extremely harsh days during the war, and after the ceasefire, we are living under a suffocating blockade. Let them allow medicines and treatments in,” she says. During medical visits, Alia has also started noticing other children with similar growth problems.

Five-year-old Tala Zidan faces a similar struggle. She is 94cm (3ft) tall, about 15-16cm shorter than the average for children her age.

Her father, Tahrir Zidan, says her height has remained almost unchanged over the past two years, while she has lost some weight. Since the family was displaced from Khuza’a to al-Mawasi amid Israel’s genocide, he has lost his job, making food a daily challenge. The family now relies on meals provided by charitable community kitchens.

“I have not been able to buy even one kilogramme (2.2lb) of meat, a chicken or a kilogramme of fruit,” he says. “The meal I get from the community kitchen is usually finished while most of us are still hungry.”

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Tala and her brother Mohammed suffer from malnutrition and growth difficulties, as their family cannot afford a healthy diet. Their father fears the deprivation will have lasting consequences for their health.

A crisis beyond food shortages

The experiences of Nabigha and Tala reflect a wider challenge eating away at the future of Gaza’s children. The war has deprived families of adequate food and essential nutrients at a time when healthcare services have been severely disrupted, making access to diagnosis and treatment increasingly difficult.

A nutritional survey by UNICEF and its partners in accessible areas of the Gaza Strip between May 31 and June 15, 2026 found that 12.2 percent of children below five were stunted. Only 22.4 percent of children aged six to 23 months received a minimum acceptable diet.

Nutritionist Nada Abu al-Nada says the crisis concerns not only the quantity of food available, but also its quality and diversity. As purchasing power has declined and prices have risen, many families have reduced their consumption of meat, chicken, fish, eggs, milk, vegetables and fruit, relying increasingly on bread, rice and pasta.

Children need balanced diets containing proteins and essential nutrients, including iron, zinc and calcium, to support bone and muscle development. When they do not receive enough energy and nutrients, the body prioritises vital functions over growth. Prolonged deficiencies can slow height gain and affect muscles, tissues and bone formation.

“Before the war, average food availability was about 2,580 calories per person per day, while estimated average consumption has fallen to approximately 1,000 calories. This is not enough,” Abu al-Nada says.

She explains that the first 1,000 days from conception until a child turns two are particularly critical for development. However, older children are also vulnerable to prolonged deprivation. Diarrhoea, gastrointestinal illnesses and contaminated water can further reduce the body’s ability to absorb nutrients, worsening malnutrition.

Delayed growth and unavailable treatment

At Nasser Hospital, endocrinologist and diabetes specialist Hani Sayed Zuhair has noticed an increase in children seeking medical attention for growth problems. The number of cases during a single clinic session has risen from about 15 to 20 before the war to between 30 and 40 now, sometimes more.

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He says the cases indicate an increase in growth disorders and stunting, particularly following periods of hunger and shortages of food, vitamins and medicines.

The consequences extend beyond nutritional deprivation to disrupted diagnosis and treatment, including hormonal therapies required by some children. The effects of malnutrition may not appear immediately but can emerge months or years later.

Zuhair cites cases of eight-year-old children whose bones are at the stage of development normally seen in those half their age, indicating a significant delay in skeletal maturation.

However, he stresses that short stature is not necessarily caused by malnutrition alone. It may also result from hormonal disorders or chronic illnesses, which can be exacerbated by nutritional deprivation, or from a combination of factors.

“We have noticed that many children suffering from malnutrition and short stature also have hormonal deficiencies, but in a number of these cases, the primary problem was nutritional deprivation,” he says.

Diagnosing delayed growth requires monitoring children’s height and weight against growth charts, alongside the necessary medical tests.

But access to diagnosis and treatment is increasingly difficult. Growth hormone stimulation tests are unavailable in Ministry of Health laboratories, while some private laboratories offer them only on a limited basis because of shortages of supplies. According to Zuhair, the tests cost between 350 ($106) and 400 shekels ($120).

Growth hormone injections cost between 80 ($24) and 120 shekels ($36) per dose, depending on availability. Children may require repeated injections according to their weight and prescribed treatment plans, placing an additional financial burden on families that have lost their sources of income.

The injections must also be stored at appropriate temperatures, with regular medical follow-up and adherence to prescribed doses – conditions that are difficult to maintain amid a war and blockade.

Consequences that may extend into the future

Abu al-Nada says a number of children may be able to catch up in their growth if their nutrition improves and intervention comes early enough. However, recovery depends on age, the duration and severity of deprivation, and other health factors. Regaining lost growth becomes more difficult once the bone growth plates close.

The risks extend beyond height. Protein and micronutrient deficiencies can reduce muscle mass, cause anaemia and weaken immunity, while also affecting concentration, learning and cognitive development. These consequences are compounded by psychological stress, sleep deprivation, recurrent illnesses and displacement.

Meanwhile, Alia al-Zaqzouq remains unable to answer her daughter’s question about when she might grow taller, while access to treatment is far from guaranteed. And Tahrir Zidan is still struggling to secure enough food for his children, let alone the balanced diet they need to grow.

“We are exhausted,” says Alia.