Israel’s tech sector and economy have strong ties to chip giant Nvidia, which invests billions of dollars.

When Jensen Huang returned to lead the chip giant Nvidia this week after a scandal over his extramarital affairs, US President Donald Trump was not the only head of government to welcome his second coming.

Thousands of kilometres away, Israeli caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was celebrating too.

Huang once called Israel Nvidia’s “second home”, and Netanyahu reflected that feeling as he wrote on X: “Nvidia’s partnership with Israel’s tech sector has created enormous value for the company and for Israel’s innovation economy.”

“Continuity in Nvidia’s leadership is good news for that partnership and for the global AI industry,” Netanyahu added, referring to Huang’s reinstatement as CEO and president on Monday.

Global headlines have focused on Huang’s affairs, including with a suspected Chinese intelligence asset; his resignation’s implications for the AI industry; and the larger technology race between Washington and Beijing. His reinstatement at the company he cofounded has gone a long way to settle market jitters. Nvidia’s share price rocketed up by 30 percent on Monday.

But Huang’s return has also calmed nerves in Israel – arguably the country most impacted by Nvidia’s performance outside the United States as it hosts the US-based company’s largest overseas operations.

Here’s what we know:

Why is Nvidia important for Israel?

California-based Nvidia, the world’s most valuable semiconductor company with a market capitalisation of about $4 trillion, holds the key to the modern artificial intelligence revolution. Huang’s company holds an extraordinary near-90 percent share of the global market for GPUs – graphics processing units, which are specialised AI processors used in AI data centres.

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Nvidia’s operations in Israel are its largest in research and development outside the US. It has doubled employees there in the past three years to 6,000 people across seven research and development centres in Yokne’am, Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Ra’anana and Beersheba. It also has plans to build a major research and development campus in Kiryat Tivon near Haifa to accommodate up to 10,000 employees.

The Bank of Israel has estimated that Nvidia’s work in the country alone will add 2.2 percentage points of growth to Israel’s gross domestic product (GDP) in 2026, bringing it to 5.6 percent. Without Nvidia, that would be 3.4 percent growth, or 40 percent lower.

Next year, Nvidia is expected to add a further 2.4 percentage points to its GDP growth.

Nvidia paid about $1.29bn in taxes to Israel in its financial year that ended in January, according to its annual report. The company is projected to account for nearly 3 percent of Israel’s total state tax revenues in 2026, according to some estimates.

How did Israel react to Huang’s exit?

Huang’s resignation on November 12 initially rattled investors on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) with the benchmark indices sliding after the announcement.

But by the end of the day, they had recovered. The TA-35 index finished 0.22 per cent higher at the close of the day while the broader TA-125 gained 0.07 per cent. The BlueTech Global Index, which tracks technology companies, fell 0.15 per cent.

The Haaretz newspaper reported, however, that officials at Israel’s Ministry of Finance were concerned about the potential consequences for the Israeli economy of turmoil – and particularly Huang’s exit – at Nvidia.

On Monday, Israeli President Isaac Herzog congratulated Huang on his return, noting “his deep appreciation to Huang for his continued support for Israel and for his commitment to strengthening the connection between Nvidia and Israel”.

Herzog’s office said Huang told the president that he was “moved by the message and that he intends to make the most of the second chance he has been given”.

How important is Israel for Nvidia?

Nvidia is helping fuel Israel’s economic machine during its genocidal war on Gaza, pogroms by Israeli settlers against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and the occupation of southern Lebanon.

But Israel is also returning strong numbers for the company.

The root of the tech giant’s relationship with the country can be traced back to Nvidia’s acquisition of Mellanox, an Israeli company that supplies computer networking products, in April 2020 for nearly $7bn. That acquisition was central to Nvidia’s success.

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Nvidia was already able to make powerful engines that process AI workloads, but a single GPU cannot handle that workload and needs to exchange information with other GPUs.

Mellanox made the networking infrastructure that allows those engines to work together at a fast pace, creating the foundational structure of a data centre.

Nvidia’s networking business, built around Mellanox, generated more than $21bn in revenues in the third quarter of 2026. That’s about 18 percent of Nvidia’s total quarterly revenue.

At the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas in January, Huang spoke about Israel’s role in the development of key Nvidia chips.

“Nvidia’s BlueField-4 DPU and three networking components – the ConnectX-9 SuperNIC, NVLink 6 Switch and Spectrum-6 Ethernet Switch – all came out of Israel. So four out of six chips came out of Israel,” he said, praising the employees in Israel.

“Pretty amazing and maybe next time, six out of six chips,” Huang added.

What is Nvidia’s role in Gaza?

A review by the American Friends Service Committee, a group that won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1947 partly for its work rescuing and providing relief to Jews during the Holocaust, has found that the Israeli military uses multiple Nvidia products.

Several purchases of Nvidia products were disclosed by the Israeli Ministry of Defence during Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, a report by the group last year noted.

“They include products that are designed for AI applications, like Jetson cards and DGX,” it said, adding that since the public database only records unclassified contracts, “this likely represents only part of the full scale of the military’s usage of Nvidia products and services.”

Israel has made extensive use of AI systems in the Gaza war – including those known as The Gospel, Lavender and Where’s Daddy? – to track and target Palestinians at an unprecedented scale, the group said, adding that Nvidia “could therefore be potentially implicated in these war crimes”.

The Nvidia Jetson TX2 AI processor is also reportedly integrated into Elbit Systems’ Lanius drones, which Israel has used to kill Palestinian civilians in Gaza.