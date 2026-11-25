Students and stargazers packed SUPARCO’s auditorium before dawn to watch Zeeshan Ali reach orbit on a Chinese rocket.

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Islamabad, Pakistan — It was 5:18am (00:18 GMT) on Wednesday, before dawn in a chilly Islamabad. On the screen at the front of the auditorium, a Chinese rocket carrying Muhammad Zeeshan Ali, Pakistan’s first astronaut, rose on a column of orange flames.

As the rocket lifted off, Pakistan’s national anthem began. The audience, which had been slouching in their seats, rose row by row and sang along.

While many took out their phones to record the historic moment, Zainab Abbasi’s eyes remained fixed on the giant screen.

“I had my phone out to record it on video, but I was so caught up in the moment that I forgot to record, and I was just standing there with my phone closed,” Abbasi, 21, told Al Jazeera.

A second-year undergraduate student of physics and astronomy at the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST), Abbasi was with her friends in the auditorium at the headquarters of the Pakistan Space & Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO).

As the rocket climbed higher, the hall erupted in applause and chants of “Pakistan Zindabad” (“Long live Pakistan”).

The Long March-2F rocket lifted off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China, carrying Chinese astronauts Tang Hongbo and Wu Yi, alongside Ali, a 40-year-old Pakistan Air Force pilot.

But within two minutes of liftoff, the hall fell silent. No one spoke. Faces across the rows were tense. On the screen, the rocket had shrunk to a dot.

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“There was, I think, anticipation and also, for me specifically, a sort of, you know, underlying anxiety,” Abbasi told Al Jazeera.

On January 28, 1986, the US space shuttle Challenger broke apart 73 seconds after liftoff, killing all seven crew members.

About 10 minutes after Wednesday’s launch, the Shenzhou-24 spacecraft separated from the rocket and entered orbit, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).

The silence lasted several minutes, until one of the hosts congratulated the audience on a successful launch. People got up, greeted one another or headed for the doors.

A few hours later, CMSA and SUPARCO confirmed that the spacecraft had docked at China’s Tiangong space station at 8:56am (03:56 GMT). The crew were expected to enter the station at about 11:45am (06:45 GMT).

A hall before dawn

The auditorium had been packed by 5am (00:00 GMT). Those unable to find a seat sat on the floor or stood along the walls.

Tayyaba Riaz, a final-year mathematics student at NUST, said every seat was taken when she arrived at about 4:20am (23:20 GMT Tuesday). Originally from Chitral in Pakistan’s northwest, she lives in a university hostel.

When she asked hostel authorities to leave early in the morning, she said they asked where she was going. “I was like, ‘I am going to witness a history,’” she said, giggling.

Many in the auditorium held glossy cards bearing Ali’s portrait in a spacesuit and the words “Pakistan’s First Manned Space Mission”. Paper flags of Pakistan and China rested on laps, while green and white balloons lined the stage.

The screen carried a livestream of the launch. There was a brief moment of hilarity when, just before liftoff, a YouTube advertisement appeared, causing mild panic that the critical moment might be missed.

‘It will never be us’

Abbasi, the second-year student, had been at SUPARCO since 2am (21:00 GMT Tuesday). She lives 40km (25 miles) away and had left home at 7pm (14:00 GMT) on Tuesday to spend the night at her aunt’s house nearby.

She is a member of PakAstronomers, a group of amateur astronomers in Islamabad. Her interest in astronomy began around 2018, when she was 13, after the cartoon series Beyblade introduced her to constellations.

Her family, particularly her father, has always supported her, even if they do not always understand her passion, she said.

“When I was a child and interested in space, becoming an astronaut felt like a far-off dream only available to a child in America and not in Pakistan,” she said.

Ahzam Farooq, a physics undergraduate at NUST and vice president of the society, used to wake at 3am to watch rocket launches.

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“My parents used to ask, ‘What is there in this?’ like it will never be us,” he said.

Adan Athar, a second-year space sciences student at the Institute of Space Technology (IST) in Islamabad, is from Faisalabad and a founding member of the Faisalabad Astronomical Society.

She told Al Jazeera she was the first in her family to take an interest in space.

“Yes, they were very supportive, and they think I will be the next astronaut,” she said with a shy smile.

Fifty years of stargazing

But it is not only Pakistan’s youth following Ali’s journey.

Saif-ul-Islam Qureshi, a 72-year-old electronics engineer, has been watching the sky for at least 50 years.

“I was 12 years old when I started this hobby with my small binocular, and then my first observation was the Big Dipper in the sky,” he told Al Jazeera.

The Big Dipper is a group of seven bright stars whose two end stars point towards the North Star.

Qureshi helped found PakAstronomers, the group Abbasi belongs to. It was initially called the Pakistan Astronomy Society.

Its members took astronomy to schools, colleges, universities and public parks. Many people did not know planets could be seen with the naked eye, he said.

Over the past decade, however, that had changed. Even small children were now well informed.

“We were sensing that a storm was building. A storm is building, and a storm in a positive sense,” he said.

What comes next?

In a speech before the launch, SUPARCO chairman Muhammad Yousaf Khan said Pakistan was setting its sights further ahead.

“Our ambition is beyond just this launch. Our commitment is to reach the moon by 2035,” he said.

Speaking to Al Jazeera afterwards, Khan said the first step would be a lunar rover, due to fly in 2028.

“If the Chinese people have reached here, there is no shortcoming in us. I believe one day, we too will reach that stage, if we keep moving step by step,” Khan told Al Jazeera.

Farooq, the NUST physics undergraduate, said collaboration with China could help Pakistan avoid having to build its space capabilities from scratch.

“If we have this collaboration, I think it’s good that we can use the already built-up platforms of China and utilise them to do something further. By making our own satellites, and through our own astronauts, we can go towards some further research,” he told Al Jazeera.

For Qureishi, the veteran astronomer, that excitement for the future climaxed when Ali took off. That moment, he said, was about much more than Ali.

“It is not Zeeshan [in the astronaut’s seat]. It is Pakistan’s young generation sitting there,” he said.