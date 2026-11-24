Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina – A mother holds her daughter, trying to shield and comfort her at the same time. It is the eyes you notice first. And something aches deep inside you, especially if you come from Sarajevo, a city that survived a siege by Serb forces from 1992 to 1995.

Then you remember that you are still in Sarajevo, where there is peace now.

The image is the work of Salah Ostaz, who is still in Gaza, where rockets are falling and food and water are scarce, and where the silence of most world leaders may ring louder than the explosions, even as people in the streets around the world are raising their voices.

I have been a journalist for a long time. I took my first steps as a reporter in wartime Sarajevo: front lines, massacres, morgues, mass graves, hospitals, empty markets, cultural events that people risked their lives to attend for some semblance of normality. I wrote about all of it and thought nothing could get to me any more.

Until Gaza.

Another photograph. A girl’s eyes, wide open, as though she were looking back over the past three years at everything she has seen, which I do not even want to imagine.

In the next photograph, people line up for a spoonful of food.

And then something altogether different – children smiling and swimming at dusk off a crowded beach, as if this were the happiest time of their lives. There is hope in that picture.

That is what the people who organised Ostaz’s exhibition in Sarajevo believe. I went over to ask them how it came about.

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Valida Hadzimuratovic, a radio journalist and DJ known in Los Angeles as Valida Carroll, was in Sarajevo when Ostaz video-called her in October last year. Alongside other activists, she had been organising weekly TikTok livestreams in which Palestinian journalists spoke about what they had witnessed. That call was the beginning of a friendship. Over the following months, she shared his photographs and learned more about his life, including why he had not been able to collect his diploma.

“I remember thinking how frustrating it must be to finish your studies, put in all that work, and then not be able to get hold of something as basic as your own diploma,” Valida told me.

She and her friend Nasiha, a Bosnian who also lives in Los Angeles, began raising money to cover his tuition fees. In September, they decided to show Ostaz’s work in Sarajevo. He sent them more than 150 photographs. Milomir Kovacevic, who documented life in his own city during the siege of Sarajevo, helped curate the show to include about 60.

A silent auction was held alongside the exhibition, with about two dozen artisans and small businesses donating work and prizes. Volunteers and activists from the Ka Gazi (Towards Gaza) movement helped organise the event.

Every Tuesday evening, Ka Gazi volunteers gather in central Sarajevo at the Eternal Flame, an antifascist memorial commemorating those who died resisting fascism during the Second World War. They read aloud the names of Palestinian children who have been killed. If you pass by, you hear the name of one child, then another.

Last year, the names were also read at Sarajevo’s MESS International Theatre Festival. The year before, the festival opened with Metro Gaza, a production featuring the Palestinian Freedom Theatre from Jenin, in the occupied West Bank. That year’s motto was “Unstoppable Life”.

“No one who lived through the siege of Sarajevo should be indifferent to the suffering of others,” said MESS director Nihad Kresevljakovic, while visiting the photography exhibition.

At the end of the evening, people walked out of the Bosnian Cultural Centre carrying photographs and items they had won at the auction. All the proceeds went towards covering the costs of getting Ostaz his diploma.

“We can’t help everyone in Gaza. The needs are enormous and the destruction is immeasurable. But we can help one person,” Hadzimuratovic said.