Jensen Huang returns to lead the most consequential company powering the AI revolution. We take a look at winners and losers from the scandal.

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Less than two weeks after Jensen Huang, the leather-jacket-wearing face of the AI revolution, scandalously fell from the throne of the modern AI industry, he has reclaimed his leadership of the world’s most valuable semiconductor company, Nvidia.

It took a war room of Silicon Valley insiders lobbying the White House for US President Donald Trump to crack the whip on Monday and force chip giant Nvidia’s board to reinstate Huang, 63, who fell from grace following revelations of extramarital affairs, including with suspected Chinese spy Alice Huang, an executive and controlling shareholder of Megaspeed, an Nvidia client company that has since been blacklisted in the US.

What happens at Nvidia extends well beyond the California-based company.

Share values on the US stock market have become concentrated in a small group of increasingly valuable tech giants, which account for more than 60 percent of the Nasdaq-100. Tech and AI-linked companies together represent around half the S&P 500’s market value.

Huang’s return to Nvidia on Monday triggered a 30 percent rise in Nvidia shares, but has raised several questions about the reach of the Trump administration’s dictates as investigations into the company and its CEO continue. It has also heightened worries about the future of AI development amid Washington’s deepening rivalry with Beijing.

We take a look at major winners and losers from this whole scandal.

Winners

There are many.

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Jensen Huang

The sacked CEO, who stunningly returned to applause from Nvidia employees on Monday, had left the board, which last week said it would not reinstate him.

From washing dishes at a Denny’s in the 1980s to building a $4 trillion technology giant, Huang led Nvidia for nearly 33 years and became one of Silicon Valley’s defining entrepreneurial stories.

He now joins a number of “cult-style” leaders in Silicon Valley, including Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg and SpaceX’s Elon Musk, who appear too “big” to fire.

Allegations that Huang’s affair with Alice Huang (no relation), a businesswoman suspected of having links to Chinese intelligence, may have exposed restricted chip technology to Beijing were ultimately not enough to keep him out of the CEO’s office.

During the 11 days he was out of the office, media reports detailed at least two more extramarital affairs with employees at Nvidia, and revealed how he toxically berated his subordinates.

“If Jensen comes back, I’m not doing any HR trainings ever again,” an Nvidia employee wrote on an internal platform, reported Wired.

Lloyd Blankfein, the former CEO of investment bank Goldman Sachs, wrote on X: “Guess you can come back from the graveyard if you’re really, really, really indispensable.”

For his part, President Trump argued that he just returned from a trip to China – where he attended the APEC summit and met with Chinese President Xi Jinping, “So I guess I’m involved also.”

Speaking with CNBC, Trump added, “Every time you have a Chinese woman that’s good-looking or beautiful, they say she’s a spy.” However, he said, “I don’t believe that’s true,” in the case of Huang. He did not comment on US intel reports he received.

Nvidia shareholders

The chip giant holds the key to the modern AI computing industry; its customers include Microsoft, Google, Amazon and Meta, who rely on Nvidia hardware to build and operate their AI data centres.

Nvidia’s shares fell nearly 28 percent between November 11, when the board accepted Huang’s resignation, and November 20, amid mounting uncertainty over its future leadership.

By the end of Monday, November 23, Nvidia recovered approximately $956bn in market value, rising from its November 20 low of $3.04 trillion to $3.98 trillion, and remaining the world’s most valuable semiconductor company.

Among those shareholders is US President Trump. A review of Trump’s financial disclosures, first reported by The Washington Post, found that he held between $13m and $62m in Nvidia stock at the end of August, up from about $1.3m at the end of 2024.

Companies doing business with Nvidia

The AI industry at large felt the ripples from Huang’s exit from Nvidia, and his return is also boosting companies across the chip giant’s global supply chain, which are hoping for continuity in the product roadmap, manufacturing orders and investment plans.

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Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), which manufactures Nvidia’s advanced AI processors, surged 9.9 percent on Tuesday, hitting the company’s daily trading limit and adding $158bn to its market value in a single session.

Shares in Foxconn, which assembles AI servers powered by Nvidia chips, also rose nearly 10 percent.

Shares in South Korean memory-chip makers SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics gained 6.7 percent and 6.6 percent, respectively.

Japanese chip-testing equipment maker Advantest shares jumped 12.5 percent.

On Tuesday, major Asian stock indexes in Seoul, Tokyo, and Taipei all rose.

Advocates for open access to tech

Huang has spent years lobbying in Washington against restrictions to tech exports, arguing that halting sales will surrender a strategically important market to domestic Chinese competitors.

That puts him at odds with US lawmakers who view access to Nvidia’s advanced chips as a national security risk, particularly given their potential military applications.

The US first introduced export controls on the chips in 2022 and has subsequently tightened China’s access to them.

In one exception, following a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping last year, Trump said he would allow H200 chip sales to approved Chinese customers. The US ‌eased ⁠its licensing policy for the powerful H200 in January, allowing export applications to be reviewed individually subject to security conditions.

Despite all the restrictions, Nvidia tech was reportedly still making its way to China, mostly via third countries and smuggling, according to media reports.

Since the Jensen Huang scandal came to light, Nvidia says it has stopped shipping powerful chips to China, but did not specify the reason for doing so.

Losers

Treasury Secretary Scott Besant

President Trump, who backed Huang solidly, was quick to claim credit for the Nvidia board’s decision to reinstate Huang. But his administration has appeared divided over the issue.

The Department of Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) are continuing to investigate the company, while Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has emerged as one of its most vocal critics.

Bessent earlier questioned whether Nvidia had facilitated irregular chip sales to China to bolster its financial performance, alleging in an interview with Fox News that the AI chip giant had engaged in “seemingly illicit sales to goose their revenues and their earnings”.

He has also called for Nvidia to appoint a new chief executive from outside the company.

Meanwhile, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick faces allegations that he delayed restrictions on Nvidia chip sales to China, raising questions about whether his decisions were influenced by the financial interests of his former firm, Cantor Fitzgerald, which is now controlled by his two sons.

Nvidia board

Nvidia’s board has 11 directors, including Huang.

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After Huang resigned, board chair Harvey Jones told investors that he had left voluntarily and would not be reinstated, amid a mounting “Stand with Jensen” campaign, backed by Silicon Valley executives including Elon Musk.

Then, on Monday, the board said it “believes Jensen is the right person to lead Nvidia, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers”.

“This is an extraordinary development, and the burden falls on Nvidia’s board, not on Washington. The board reinstated its CEO before the investigations into Megaspeed and his ties to it have concluded,” Shiva Rajgopal, Kester and Byrnes professor and chair of the Accounting Division at Columbia Business School, told Al Jazeera.

“For the chip industry, the lesson is that knowing your customer (KYC) is now a board-level issue. Much of the risk sits with intermediaries, especially in cloud providers and resellers in places like Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand.”

Competitor chipmakers

Chaos at Nvidia seemed to offer immediate opportunities for competitor chipmakers such as AMD and Broadcom.

Shares in AMD, which competes directly with Nvidia in AI processors through its Instinct accelerator range, and Broadcom, which designs custom AI chips and networking technology for major cloud companies, gained nearly 6 percent on November 12, the day Huang’s departure was announced.

After Huang’s return, their shares rose modestly higher – by approximately 7 percent and 2 percent, respectively – compared with Nvidia’s 31.5 percent surge.

Alphabet, which develops its own Tensor Processing Units (TPUs), had also stood to benefit as companies such as Google and Amazon may have sought to reduce their dependence on Nvidia.

China hardliners

Another loser in the Trump administration appears to be the president’s national security adviser and secretary of state, Marco Rubio, a known China hardliner.

Earlier, The Washington Post had reported that Rubio set in motion the chain of events that eventually led to Huang’s removal from the board at Nvidia.

Rubio was cornered on Monday, as he appeared alongside Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani at the Department of State, by questions being shouted at him about Huang’s reinstatement. He did not respond to any of them.

Washington, however, added Megaspeed to its trading blacklist on Monday, hours after Huang returned to Nvidia.

The Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) placed the Singapore-based company and six other firms in Southeast Asia on its Entity List.

Megaspeed and the other entities were determined to be “acting contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the United States”, BIS, which sits under the US Department of Commerce, stated in a filing to the Federal Register.