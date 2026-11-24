As Iran seeks accountability and compensation for war crimes, experts say legal proceedings face steep hurdles.

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Iran has filed lawsuits in the United States and European countries for alleged war crimes committed during the US-Israel war, including the missile attack on a school that killed at least 178 people, most of them schoolgirls.

Vice President for Legal Affairs Majid Ansari said on Sunday that Iran has begun legal proceedings in courts in the US and four European countries over “war crimes”, months after the deadly attack on a primary school in Minab in February on the first day of the ongoing war.

The lawsuits will cover the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s official news agency IRNA reported. They will also address the deaths of scientists, military commanders and civilians, as well as attacks on civilian infrastructure, including hospitals, ambulances and emergency facilities.

Speaking at a ceremony honouring the families of children killed in US and Israeli attacks, Ansari said his office is working with the country’s justice and foreign ministries to pursue claims under international law.

The courts in the US and European countries have not been identified, but Ansari said proceedings had been initiated in courts that accepted jurisdiction over the cases. He gave no further specific details.

Experts say the cases in Europe may offer a more viable legal avenue, while proceedings in the US face significant jurisdictional hurdles. But whether Iran can turn these proceedings into meaningful accountability is questionable.

“Iran is pursuing the legal avenues available to it, seeking accountability and preserving evidence,” Saeed Bagheri, an assistant professor in international law at the University of Reading in the UK, told Al Jazeera.

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“Compensation may be an objective, but it is far from assured.”

Iran’s expanding legal campaign

Iran is pursuing its cases in the US and Europe because it has limited access to international courts.

Ansari said Iran was considering filing a case with the International Criminal Court (ICC), which tries individuals charged with the most grave crimes. But Tehran – alongside the US and Israel – is not a signatory to the Rome Statute under which the court was formed in 2002. Iran would, therefore, need an independent basis for jurisdiction, such as a UN Security Council referral.

At the International Court of Justice (ICJ) – the world’s top court that handles legal disputes between states – jurisdiction depends on state consent under Article 36 of the ICJ, said Bagheri.

“Iran cannot simply demand a hearing in either court,” said the expert, who is also a fellow at the Max Planck Institute for Comparative Public Law and International Law based in Germany.

Amid the legal hurdles, Iran has filed a number of cases in both domestic and international courts accusing the US and Israel of committing war crimes in the June 2025 war as well as the ongoing war. Iran says more than 3,500 people have been killed and 26,500 wounded in the war, along with widespread damage to civilian infrastructure, including schools, hospitals, bridges and energy facilities.

In March, Iran filed a complaint at the Iran-US Claims Tribunal in The Hague, accusing Washington of military aggression, illegal economic sanctions and threats of force. The Tribunal was formed following the 1981 Algiers Accords brokered by Algeria.

On Sunday, Ansari said preparations were under way for a second complaint to the Tribunal over the current war.

In September, Iran’s judiciary issued indictments against 159 senior US and Israeli political and military officials over the assassination of Khamenei and military commanders, judiciary spokesman Ali Kazemi said.

The Iranian judiciary has also said that about 400 cases have been filed with Iranian courts as part of domestic and international legal proceedings, including one involving 350,000 plaintiffs, Press TV reported.

A judiciary official on Monday said that local courts have demanded $290bn in damages from the United States.

A separate civil lawsuit was filed in the US in September by the National Iranian American Council Action (NIAC), a US civil society organisation, alongside several Iranian plaintiffs, including the father of a girl killed in the Minab school bombing. The case seeks a ruling that the US military campaign in Iran was unconstitutional. This case was not brought by the Iranian government.

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The evidence required

The Minab school bombing is a large component of Iran’s pursuit of justice in the US and European courts.

In September, a report by the UN Independent International Fact-Finding Mission found that the United States likely committed “war crimes” when it struck the school.

But Iran’s arsenal of evidence to prove that the Minab school bombing was a war crime would have to be wide in scope – civilian deaths do not, on their own, establish a war crime, said Bagheri in Reading.

Iran would need to establish who carried out the attack, what was targeted and what the relevant decision-makers knew at the time, he explained.

Calling a strike accidental also does not settle whether it was lawful or not, said Bagheri.

Investigators must assess whether the military followed the rules of distinction, proportionality and precautions to protect civilians, he added.

“For Minab, the crucial evidence would include targeting files, intelligence assessments, no-strike lists, collateral-damage estimates and records showing when the information was last verified,” Bagheri explained.

According to the UN Mission’s report, the civilian nature of the school was apparent and the US failed in its obligation “to do everything feasible” to verify that it was a military objective.

The report’s authors said that photographs and videos depicting the school before and after the attack showed “readily identifiable features” that it was associated with an educational facility for young children.

“According to public reporting, satellite imagery of the school before the strike also appears to show human figures, readily identifiable as children, gathered in its courtyard,” the report said.

Ultimately, the biggest challenge, said Bagheri, would be linking the evidence of what happened to the decisions, knowledge and intentions of specific military commanders or officials, rather than simply establishing that civilians were killed.

In June, US President Donald Trump said that “nobody” purposefully attacked a girls’ school in Iran in February, citing an investigation into the incident, for which the Pentagon has not yet published any findings.

The Pentagon launched an internal investigation, but it has not yet publicly released its report.

Who could be held to account?

Both the US and Israeli states, as well as individual officials and military commanders, could potentially be held responsible for the alleged violations, but under different legal frameworks.

State responsibility depends on whether an action can be attributed to a state and whether it breached international law, said Bagheri.

Individual criminal responsibility, meanwhile, can extend to those who carried out, ordered or assisted crimes, as well as commanders who failed to prevent or respond to crimes by forces under their effective control, the expert said.

Rank alone does not matter and investigators must establish what individuals knew, what authority they exercised and what they could have done, said Bagheri.

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Still, immunity may also shield some officials from prosecution in foreign courts, particularly serving heads of state, government leaders and foreign ministers.

“Functional immunity for other officials accused of international crimes is more contested and depends on the forum,” said the expert from the University of Reading.

“But I would treat Khamenei’s killing separately. Article 110 of Iran’s Constitution gives the supreme leader command authority, but that title alone does not settle whether he was lawfully targetable.”

His actual military role and the circumstances of the attack matter, he added.

From courtrooms to accountability

Iran may have a more viable path to pursuing its cases in Europe than in the US.

In some European countries, prosecutors can pursue serious international crimes under universal jurisdiction, regardless of the nationality of the accused or where the alleged offences happened.

But, Bagheri stressed, this route could lead to the prosecution of individuals – not a criminal trial of the US or Israeli governments.

The majority of European Union member states practice universal jurisdiction, according to the European Union Agency for Criminal Justice Cooperation (Eurojust). The principle of universal jurisdiction allows the prosecution of individuals suspected of international crimes regardless of where they are committed.

In recent years, EU member states have been successful in bringing a number of perpetrators of international crimes to court on the basis of universal or extraterritorial jurisdiction, with convictions obtained in situations as diverse as Syria, Afghanistan, Rwanda and Liberia, including for crimes dating back 40 years, reports Eurojust.

Still, EU countries have varying requirements to proceed with a case, spanning their own presence, residence, nationality or territorial requirements, said Bagheri.

In his view, victims or civil parties are more likely to find success in producing investigations and preserving evidence than bringing senior US or Israeli officials to trial.

In the US, however, Iran faces “serious obstacles” in pursuing its cases, Bagheri said.

“That does not make them pointless, but getting a complaint before a court is a long way from securing a trial or compensation,” he said.

The first obstacle is sovereign immunity – the country’s Federal Tort Claims Act excludes claims arising in a foreign country and claims arising from combatant activities during wartime, said Bagheri.

Suing individual officials may not get around those protections either, he added.

The US War Crimes Act allows prosecution for certain offences, but neither Iran nor victims can initiate federal criminal cases themselves – that decision rests with US prosecutors, said Bagheri.

Experts point out that securing compensation could prove even more difficult than obtaining an investigation or court judgement.

State property may be immune from seizure, while a company’s links to a defendant do not automatically make its assets available to satisfy a judgement. US sanctions on Iran could further complicate payments, Bagheri said.

An arrest warrant, Bagheri said, does not guarantee that a suspect will be detained. Suspects generally must enter a country willing and legally able to act, he said, adding that an Interpol Red Notice is not an international arrest warrant and does not compel an arrest.

Despite these obstacles, Bagheri said Iran’s proceedings could still serve the purpose: preserving evidence and, where courts reach the merits, establishing legal responsibility.