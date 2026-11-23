Syria and the EU are in talks on trade and political ties, but migration will likely be the key issue of discussion.

Officials from Syria and the European Union are working on a deal to normalise relations after a 15-year suspension. But current and former European diplomats told Al Jazeera they fear that growing right-wing sentiments in Europe could see efforts to repatriate Syrians and immigration prioritised over other key issues, such as human rights.

Syrian and EU officials hope that a deal with the new government will lead to stronger trade and political relations, after a suspension following former President Bashar al-Assad’s brutal crackdown on protesters in 2011.

With al-Assad’s regime overthrown and a government led by President Ahmed al-Sharaa seeking closer relations with Europe, there is an opportunity for diplomatic and trade relations to resume.

“The aim is to give Europe and Syria a framework for trade, political dialogue and closer cooperation as soon as possible,” Kaja Kallas, vice president of the European Commission, said in a statement on November 16. “Syria needs investment and a successful transition.”

Analysts and diplomats told Al Jazeera that Syria’s priority in the talks was the removal of lingering EU sanctions. Brussels is largely focused on the repatriation of Syrians, with over a million fleeing to Europe during the Syrian war between 2011 and 2024. But, they added, these affairs must be managed carefully to avoid piling pressure on Syria as it continues to rebuild after war and decades of dictatorship.

“The migration issue is a big issue in Europe today,” Iyad Jaber, the Damascus-based Head of Middle East at Timios & Co and a former French diplomat of Syrian origin, told Al Jazeera. “Especially with right-wing and far-right wing [parties] taking more political space, it is moving political speech on migration.”

Deepening agreement

The first cooperation agreement between Europe and Syria was signed in 1978 by the EU’s predecessor, the European Economic Community (EEC), when Hafez al-Assad was Syria’s president. The agreement was focused on the economic and social development of Syria and a deepening of ties between the two parties.

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In 2008, the EU-Syria Association Agreement was proposed but never signed by either side, largely due to concerns over the Assad government’s record on human rights. In 2011, when the government brutally repressed a popular uprising, the EU suspended ties with Syria.

During that time, the EU moved its diplomatic mission to Beirut and imposed sanctions on the Assad regime, freezing its assets and imposing travel bans on key officials.

Since the overthrow of the Assad regime, the EU has aimed to revive relations with the country. It lifted all economic sanctions on Syria last year, though some dual-use export controls and state institutions remain sanctioned.

In January, Brussels announced a two-year funding package of 620m euros ($680m) for Syria and in May the EU held its first high-level political dialogue with Syria, which aimed to revive bilateral relations.

The EU’s diplomatic service prepared a discussion paper outlining the normalisation efforts. Al Jazeera reached out to the paper’s author, but she was unavailable for comment.

Kallas said diplomats are now working through technical and legal details to finalise the agreement, which would create frameworks for free trade, political dialogue and broader cooperation between Brussels and Damascus.

Many European nations have been exploring reopening embassies or missions in Syria, diplomats told Al Jazeera, while Syrian and EU officials continue talks on normalisation and sanctions removal.

Syria’s European Affairs Directorate at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sally Shobat, met the Head of the Middle East and North Africa Division at the European External Action Service, Jonas Jonsson, on Saturday, after earlier holding bilateral meetings with French, Cypriot and Belgian diplomatic officials.

Priorities

Since the fall of the Assad government, Syria’s new government has worked to revive suspended relations and remove sanctions imposed on its predecessor. Many of the penalties have now been removed and relations with many countries, notably members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the United States, have also improved.

EU-Syrian relations may be moving in a positive direction, but experts said there are still many legal and technical obstacles to full normalisation.

“Every country has their own foreign policy,” Zakaria Al-Shmaly, a nonresident Fellow at TIMEP focusing on EU-Syria relations, told Al Jazeera.

Still, Syria has tried to prove its importance to Europe in security matters, particularly in the fight against ISIL and as an energy transit point following global disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

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“Europe needs Syria as much as Syria needs Europe,” Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa said in Nicosia in April, after an informal meeting between Syria and EU officials.

In April, al-Sharaa proposed the Four Seas and Nine Corridors Initiative, a proposed transatlantic framework connecting the Gulf, Caspian Sea, Mediterranean Sea and Black Sea via a Syria–Turkiye pipeline and transit corridor. The proposal bypasses the Strait of Hormuz for a land pipeline through Syria, following disruptions to shipping because of the US-Israeli war on Iran which began in February.

“Every power is using Syria to undermine Iran,” Al-Shmaly said.

Another key point of discussion between the EU and Syria as normalisation talks continue will be trade. Experts said Brussels will likely try to open the Syrian market to EU products, which could benefit Syrian consumers by lowering costs on certain items. However, Syrian negotiators must also consider what kind of things Syrian companies can export to the EU.

“There are not a lot of Syrian exports,” Jaber told Al Jazeera. “They are mostly agricultural and some pharmaceutical, but there are not a lot of exports and this is what the Syrians need to be careful about; otherwise, they will open the market to a lot of European products while still facing barriers and tariffs on what they can export.”

Jaber said there is also room for EU-Syrian coordination on the issue of Assad regime assets, which could be worth tens of billions of dollars and “hidden in several parts of Europe”.

Returns

In the months following a change in government in Damascus, some European states paused asylum claims for Syrians, citing that the dangers from the war and former regime were over.

Migration and the presence of refugees have been a major political issue in Europe for over a decade, particularly as a number of countries experienced a growth in far-right parties or movements.

In her comments on November 16, Kallas addressed the future of human rights in Syria and decisions taken by the Assad regime. “Everybody said that we need to engage with Syria because if we don’t engage, then this vacuum will be filled by other players,” Kallas said. “We should have clear conditionality regarding human rights. We should have also the non-recognition of occupied Ukrainian, Georgian territories that they have recognised under Assad’s regime.”

In recent years, al-Shmaly claimed that even governments on the political centre-ground had adopted increasingly extreme policies on immigration.

Current and former European diplomats told Al Jazeera they were concerned that Europe would overly focus on repatriation in any deal with Syria, leaving human rights and other important issues by the wayside.

“Structurally, we have a rising number of member states in the EU that are led by right-wing populists who see no interest in engaging in all of Syria’s complexity and challenges,” a former European diplomat, who requested to speak on background, told Al Jazeera.

“We tend to see Syria only through the very limited lens of migration and we also wrongly perceive Syrian refugees as a burden rather than an opportunity despite the fact that the overwhelming majority of Syrian refugees have very positively contributed to the European economy and culture.”

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Since the fall of the Assad government, around one million Syrians have returned home, most from neighbouring countries such as Lebanon, Turkey and Jordan. But experts said Europe must strike a delicate balance on migration due to the slow process of rebuilding the country after years of dictatorship and war.

“As the European Union deepens ties with Syria, returns cannot become the price of that relationship,” Tariq Azeez, the International Rescue Committee’s policy, advocacy and communications coordinator, told Al Jazeera.

“Our research shows the reality many Syrians are returning to: missing services, damaged housing and conditions worse than expected, and competition over scarce resources driving tension within communities. Accelerating returns, therefore, without investing in services for everyone, returnees and those who never left alike, risks fuelling exactly the instability Europe says it wants to prevent.”