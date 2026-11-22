Hebron’s Old City has been under constant siege by Israeli settlers and the military.

Hebron, Occupied West Bank – Water shortages have created a constant hardship that threaten the Palestinian identity of the historic area of occupied Hebron’s Old City. For Umm Mohammad Jaber, who lives with her family of four, the lack of water makes simple household tasks – from preparing meals to cleaning – a daily challenge.

“People may be able to endure going without food or electricity, but without water, life comes to a standstill,” the 48-year-old told Al Jazeera.

The narrow streets of Hebron’s Old City and the plethora of checkpoints and military gates that encircle it mean that water tankers struggle to reach Palestinian homes.

Municipal water, meanwhile, reaches Umm Mohammed’s home only once a month and the family lacks the storage capacity to keep enough supplies until the next source arrives.

Settler pressure

Settlers who occupy the rooftops of Palestinian homes and shops in the Old City make it difficult for locals to install water tanks, which might be one way to solve the water crisis. Instead, Palestinians are now turning to a traditional but forgotten water source lying beneath their feet.

After monitoring water shortages over the past two years, the Hebron Rehabilitation Committee launched a project to restore the abandoned wells of Hebron’s Old City.

Muhannad al-Jaabari, director general of the committee, said residents of the Old City were invited to register neglected wells in their properties when the project launched in July last year with the aim of restoring them and providing families with a reliable source of clean water.

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More than 70 households did so in the first few days of the campaign and around 215 have registered since. The committee has so far restored 108 wells and aims to complete work on the remainder next year.

Al-Jaabari said the project serves three interconnected goals: preserving the wells as part of the Old City’s heritage and architectural fabric, improving access to water supplies, and strengthening residents’ ability to remain in their homes and neighbourhoods amid immense pressure from Israeli settlers and authorities to leave. “Finding water means bringing life to the Old City,” he said.

The committee has restored around 40 wells in closed areas, parts of the city where Israel maintains strict military control, in cooperation with the International Committee of the Red Cross, where water tankers faced difficulties reaching residents due to restrictions on movement.

Maintaining heritage

Hebron’s Old City has been under Israeli occupation since 1967 and remains under Israeli military control but should be under Palestinian civil jurisdiction. Hebron has been subject to relentless assaults by Israeli settlers since the 1980s, who have occupied parts of the Old City and suffocated life there for Palestinian residents.

Al-Jaabari said the work of the committee is to make ordinary life possible for Palestinians so they can remain in the area and that a critical way of doing this is ensuring households have access to water.

Restoring the wells allows water to be stored and used by households when needed. It also helps essential institutions, such as schools, to continue to provide vital services to Palestinian families in the Old City.

Al-Jazaer Basic Boys’ School, which has 136 students, has faced persistent water shortages for almost two years due to the expansion of settler outposts in the Old City. It has made bringing water into Palestinian homes and buildings a huge challenge.

Principal Hisham al-Qawasmeh said the school relied on water tanks and frequently had to request additional supplies, so it turned to the committee for help.

Following the restoration of a well inside the school, students, teachers and staff now have a steady supply of water for drinking, cleaning and other daily needs.

Al-Qawasmeh estimates the well’s capacity at between 400 and 500 cubic metres, which is expected to reduce the school’s dependence on external deliveries. He stresses that maintaining essential services is closely linked to the continuation of education and the ability of families to remain in the Old City.

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“If there is no water and no school, these 70 families will naturally look for an alternative and that alternative will be outside the Old City.”

He adds that restoring the school building and its well helps support students and their families and sustain the neighbourhood. “We were suffering from water shortages, so we restored the well to address this problem, which had persisted for years,” al-Qawasmeh said. “Schools consume more water than homes and water is the lifeblood of every place.”

Behind the reopening of the wells lies demanding technical work, requiring considerable effort and caution. Deep wells and areas under movement restrictions present particular challenges, said Khaled al-Sharif, a supervisor for the Old City well restoration project. The process varies for each well but inevitably includes pumping out leftover water, removing dirt and rubble, replastering well walls, waterproofing, disinfecting and refilling them with fresh water.

With water, electricity and pumping equipment at play, the work is not without its dangers for the teams. With huge amounts of rubble needing to be excavated and materials for restoration brought into the closed areas, it is also not without its challenges.

“Hebron is suffering from a severe water shortage. And when we talk about the Old City, we are talking about the difficulty of water tankers entering it because of its narrow alleyways,” al-Sharif said.

He describes the restoration project as a practical response to an essential need, one that directly improves residents’ living conditions and helps them remain in the area amid the pressure of displacement.

Preventing Palestinian erasure

Restoring wells is part of a wider effort by the committee to preserve the Palestinian presence and identity of the Old City. The number of Jewish settlement outposts in the Old City has increased from four before the genocidal war on Gaza began in October 2023 to 12 today, according to the committee. This expansion appears intended to push Palestinian families, many having owned property in the Old City for generations, out of the area and replace them with a Jewish Israeli settler contingent.

To counter this, the committee has launched a number of projects aimed at improving living standards for Palestinian families in the Old City and has rehoused more than 54 families in homes across the Old City since October 7, while dozens of other families are waiting for suitable housing.

The return of families to their restored homes has helped thwart displacement plans and reaffirm Palestinians’ attachment to their land, the Old City and the Ibrahimi Mosque, which has also repeatedly been besieged by Israeli settlers.

Daoud Hassan, 33, who has three children and is from Hebron, worked in construction in Israel. But following a ban on the entry of Palestinian workers after the start of the genocidal war on Gaza, he has been unable to find work and struggled to pay rent.

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With the help of the committee, Hassan moved into a renovated abandoned home in the Old City seven months ago through the initiative, free of charge, helping not just his family continue to survive but also maintain the Palestinian identity of Hebron.

“We moved to the Old City because of our economic circumstances and to preserve our history and heritage,” he said.