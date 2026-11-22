As insulin and blood glucose testing supplies become increasingly difficult to obtain, families say they are being forced to make impossible choices to keep their children alive.

Gaza City, Gaza Strip – When Amir, a nine-year-old with diabetes, began repeatedly vomiting and complaining of severe abdominal pain, his mother, Nahawand, called an ambulance. He was rushed to a hospital in Gaza City and admitted to intensive care, where doctors found a dangerous build-up of acid in his blood due to insulin poisoning.

Nahawand said last week’s hospital admission was the latest and most frightening consequence of a struggle to find enough insulin to keep Amir alive and his blood sugar under control.

Amir was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes when he was just a year old. His mother has to monitor his blood sugar throughout the day and adjust his insulin according to his readings and meals.

Keeping Amir’s condition under control with diabetes medication has become increasingly difficult due to the high cost of insulin caused by Israel’s crippling siege on Gaza and because her husband is out of work.

After months of being unable to find insulin in Gaza City, 39-year-old Nahawand finally managed to obtain supplies brought from Khan Younis, in southern Gaza, only to discover the medicine had expired.

“I cannot afford to buy it. I am unable to buy insulin for my son at all,” she told Al Jazeera.

Before the war, Nahawand said a single insulin pen cost between 25 and 30 shekels (($7.62 to $9.17), or was free through clinics and aid organisations. Now a pen costs between 50 and 80 shekels ($15.29 to $24.46).

His mother checks his blood sugar roughly every two hours, as well as before meals, to determine whether he needs insulin. Depending on Amir’s readings and what he eats, he may require two or three injections a day.

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But the test strips needed for these checks have also become increasingly unaffordable, between 150 and 200 shekels ($45.87 to $61.17) for a box of 50. Before the war, Nahawand could buy two boxes for about 150 shekels ($45).

“Our children are already living with an illness,” she said. They should not have to suffer like this on top of it. Insulin is not too much to ask for.”

The International Diabetes Federation (IDF) said in August that it was “deeply concerned by the severe restrictions on access to insulin and essential diabetes care in Palestine”. It noted that access to diabetes care is particularly severely constrained in Gaza.

Awni Shweikh, executive director of the Haifa Association for Children with Diabetes, said her organisation speaks on behalf of about 800 children with diabetes in Gaza and appealed for urgent supplies of insulin pens and blood glucose testing strips.

Established in 2012 as the first association in Palestine dedicated to children with type 1 diabetes, Haifa used to provide a free box of testing strips every month to as many as 700 kids.

They also supplied insulin pens for children, offered educational sessions for families, provided psychological support and insulin to families not covered by UNRWA services. But since the start of the genocidal war in Gaza in October 2023, children lost their blood glucose monitoring devices and there was a severe shortage of insulin pens, threatening their lives.

“Insulin is not a luxury. It is a life-saving treatment,” Shweikh told Al Jazeera.

Some families have been forced to use expired insulin, resulting in kids being admitted to hospital with dangerously high blood sugar levels and complications involving acidity in the blood.

The loss of testing strips created a second, closely connected problem: even when parents managed to find insulin, they could not always measure their children’s blood sugar or determine the correct dose.

Afraid to eat

Alaa Ghaban, who lives with her family in a school for displaced Palestinians in Jabalia in northern Gaza, said insulin shortages have affected her daughter’s health and appetite.

Fifteen-year-old Janna was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes when she was just eight and needs two types of insulin, one taken during the day and another at night. Her thirty-six-year-old mother said she cannot stop either medication, but with supplies difficult to find and prices rising, securing both is a constant struggle.

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One type of insulin that previously cost around 30 shekels ($9.17) now costs about 80 shekels ($24.46). But with no regular income, even reaching organisations that previously helped is becoming unaffordable.

Janna feared that eating without having enough insulin to control her blood sugar could be dangerous, so over the past four months, she has lost seven kilos.

“She has become afraid to eat because she is afraid she will wake up and not find insulin,” Alaa said.

Janna was recently admitted to hospital for eight days, malnourished and dehydrated, with tests showing high acidity levels in her blood and an enlarged liver.

Alaa once had to return to her family home under heavy Israeli bombardment to retrieve life-saving insulin for her daughter. Keeping medication cool is another daily challenge due to electricity shortages.

“My daughter sometimes wishes she were dead because she cannot bear watching us struggle and seeing me exhausted,” she said.