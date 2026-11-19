When Canadians order their morning cup of joe using the coffeehouse chain Tim Hortons app, coffee may not be the only thing being delivered. Users’ sensitive personal data could also be travelling across the world – to an Israeli cybertech company.

The beloved nationwide chain has found itself at the centre of an angry backlash over consumer privacy and its ties to Forter, the Israeli firm.

On Tuesday, Canadians for Justice and Peace in the Middle East (CPJME) revealed that the Tim Hortons app has been sending “sensitive user data” to Forter. Al Jazeera has independently confirmed that the app does share user data with Forter.

CPJME also raised concerns about Forter’s founders’ links to an Israeli military intelligence unit accused of mass surveillance of Palestinians, as well as the unit’s reported association with Lavender, an artificial intelligence (AI) system used to generate lists of Palestinians to be targeted during Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza.

The group’s findings build on an investigation by Canadian broadcaster CBC reported last week, examining the data-sharing practices of some of the country’s most popular apps. But the investigation did not identify which company was receiving Tim Hortons users’ data or disclose where it was based.

Neither Tim Hortons nor its parent company, Restaurant Brands International (RBI), had responded to Al Jazeera’s queries by the time of publication. Forter had also not responded to Al Jazeera’s queries.

Tim Hortons told CBC that the data-sharing arrangement is a fraud-prevention measure. However, experts have described the extent of the data collected as overly intrusive.

Advertisement

“The collection occurs prior to consent, and in my view is excessive,” Joel Reardon, a computer science professor at the University of Calgary whose research underpinned the CBC investigation, told Al Jazeera.

CPJME, meanwhile, warned that the practice could expose consumers to privacy risks that extend far beyond the original purpose of fraud prevention.

“What concerns us is that there is this massive … digital footprint being built of people through these apps, seemingly without their knowledge, in the name of preventing fraud, and that data is flowing to an Israeli cybertech company whose operations … [are] opaque to us and [who] have concerning ties,” Jason Toney, CJPME’s director of media advocacy, told Al Jazeera.

During its investigation, CBC found that the apps it examined, including Tim Hortons’, disclose that they collect or share certain data. However, experts questioned whether the amount of information gathered was proportionate to the simple act of buying a cup of coffee.

CBC found that the app appeared to send data to the third-party company right when it launches. This data includes unique identifiers, sensor details and the names of nearby Wi-Fi networks, which Reardon said can be used to determine a person’s location.

“I’m usually troubled by the precise ongoing location data collection because that can reveal a great deal of information about an individual,” said Reardon.

He explained that Forter gathers enough information from the Tim Hortons app to create a digital fingerprint for each device, so it can be identified in the future.

That is concerning for OpenMedia, a Canadian organisation advocating for digital rights, privacy and consumer protection.

“People open the Tim Hortons app to order a coffee, not have their data, including location indicators, exported to foreign companies,” its executive director, Matt Hatfield, told Al Jazeera.

But he said Tim Hortons is not unusual in doing this. “Many companies quietly pass data to a long chain of vendors that customers have never heard of and never chose.”

“We effectively create these chains of trust that our data is handled appropriately – where any company along the chain can breach and abuse our data,” Hatfield said.

Tim Hortons told CBC that the third party it works with – Forter – is not allowed to sell the data it collects through its app and that the coffee chain itself does not sell users’ personal information.

But Reardon said effective fraud prevention can be carried out without collecting data giving users’ precise locations.

Advertisement

“It is useful to be clear if Tim Hortons is talking about protecting [themselves] from fraud, or if they [are] protecting the users,” the researcher added.

Forter’s founders have previously told media that the data it receives is used to protect “wealthy corporations” from fraudulent activity, Toney noted. “If a consumer’s credit card is fraudulently used, for example, to purchase something online, it’s usually the wealthy corporations that are on the hook for reimbursing that funding,” he explained.

“So they use Forter to avoid having to take on those costs … It’s not really about protecting ordinary consumers, at least that’s not how they have framed it publicly in the past.”

Beyond the companies handling the data, there are questions about whether consumers understand what they are agreeing to. The Tim Hortons app, in its user policies, states that when customers use it, they agree to its terms.

“Research shows that consumers are frequently unaware of the particulars they consent to when accepting a privacy policy,” Johanna Gunawan, an assistant professor of computer science and law at Maastricht University, told Al Jazeera.

Such policies are lengthy and often not conveyed in plain language, she said.

“The cognitive load to understand the full privacy implications of acceptance is frequently imbalanced against the relative ease or speed of providing agreement,” explained Gunawan.

Questions about the app’s data practices do not end with what information is collected or whether users consent to sharing it. They also extend to the company receiving that data.

Forter’s founders – Michael Reitblat, Liron Damri and Alon Shemesh – are all alumni of the Israeli military’s Unit 8200, its signals intelligence and cyberwarfare division, The Times of Israel has reported. The company’s technology is enhanced by Israeli military intelligence, The Jerusalem Post reported in 2018.

Last year, Microsoft barred the Israeli military from some of its services following an investigation which found that Unit 8200 used its Azure cloud computing platform to store phone call data obtained through mass surveillance of Palestinians in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

The division has also been associated with Lavender, the AI technology that Israel has created to target Palestinians during its genocidal war on Gaza.

While the ties are “concerning”, said CPJME’s Toney, he cautioned against speculating whether Forter uses data collected through the Tim Hortons app in a “nefarious” manner. There is no evidence of this, and he added that the Israeli firm appears to be well established.

On its website, Forter says it works on fraud prevention for many high-profile companies, ranging from eBay to Shein, Reebok and LG Electronics.

Al Jazeera was not able to confirm whether Forter still uses Israeli military intelligence or whether any data it holds is accessible to the Israeli government or military agencies.

This is not the first time Tim Hortons has landed in hot water over its handling of user data.

Advertisement

In 2022, Canadian federal and provincial privacy commissioners found that the company’s app had illegally tracked users’ locations through a third-party provider, even when the app was closed.

Tim Hortons faced no fines then because Canada’s privacy regulator cannot issue them, said OpenMedia’s Hatfield.

He said Canada’s privacy laws are insufficient and outdated.

“Our federal private-sector privacy law, PIPEDA, is more than 25 years old. Under it, a company can send your data to a service provider without asking you, as long as it says it remains ‘accountable’ for that data,” said Hatfield, referring to Canada’s Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act.

“In practice, Canadians often can’t find out who receives their data, which country it ends up in, or which foreign laws or governments might be able to reach it.”

He said companies should be telling their customers this directly and respecting their stated preferences for how their data is used.

Bill C-36, the government’s new proposed privacy legislation introduced in June this year, meanwhile, “would only partially help”, said the digital rights advocate.

“It would require a privacy impact assessment before data leaves Canada, and it would introduce real financial penalties,” said Hatfield. “But it still lets companies hand data to service providers without consent, and those providers would only be directly bound by its security and breach-reporting rules.”

More worryingly, he added, the bill places privacy enforcement under a new regulator, which will be required to consider factors beyond privacy, including Canada’s trade agreements, economic growth and the broader public interest, before launching an investigation into a privacy violation.

“In practice, this may mean that while privacy violations may be more clearly illegal once C-36 passes, the Canadian government could pressure the regulator to ignore violations associated with close trade partners,” said Hatfield.

Despite the results of its last investigation, CPJME is now calling for another inquiry by the Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada to look into the handling of consumer data by Tim Hortons, said Toney.

Al Jazeera contacted the privacy commissioner’s office about this but did not receive a response.

‘Off the hook’

Toney’s organisation has also filed a complaint with the CBC’s ombudsperson, citing violations in journalistic standards and practices for failing to disclose Forter’s identity in its own investigation.

“CBC’s reporting obscures the true scale of the privacy risk Tim Hortons has exposed its users to. CBC is letting Tim Hortons and Forter off the hook. Canadians deserve to understand the truth,” said Toney.

Maastricht University’s Gunawan said she also believes companies should take responsibility for the privacy and security practices of third-party technology providers.

“That’s simple transparency and due diligence,” she said.

Hatfield said: “Questions about a vendor’s ties to any foreign military or intelligence service are legitimate and deserve clear answers. The same standard should apply whether the vendor is American, Chinese, Israeli or Canadian.”

At minimum, said Hatfield, Tim Hortons should publicly name every third party that receives data from its app and explain why it sends that data. The company should also disclose where the data is stored, and who can access it.

“And frankly, it shouldn’t be giving our data to anyone when its business is selling coffee and doughnuts!”