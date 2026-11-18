After almost a decade in exile, they're hoping the ICJ rules in their favour. But will that help them get back home?

Share ‘We want to go back’: Rohingya refugees pin hopes on ICJ genocide verdict on social media

Cox’s Bazar/Dhaka, Bangladesh — When Dil Hossain and his wife, Alinnesa, fled Myanmar’s Rakhine State during the military crackdown on their Rohingya community in 2017, they carried their newborn daughter, Ishara, and ran for their lives.

Dil’s elderly parents could not escape and were killed as the family fled, along with several other relatives.

“We ran for our lives through mud, hills and water, with the baby tied to us,” Alinnesa recalls.

Nearly nine years later, Ishara is growing up in a refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, far from the village where she was born. She has spent almost her entire life in exile. Her parents depend on humanitarian aid, which has declined sharply in recent years, and continue to wait for a chance to return home.

Now, the family is hoping the International Court of Justice (ICJ) will recognise the atrocities committed against the Rohingya. On Thursday, the highest court of the United Nations is due to deliver its judgement in a landmark genocide case brought by The Gambia against Myanmar.

The Gambia filed the case on November 11, 2019, alleging that Myanmar had violated the 1948 Genocide Convention through acts committed against the Rohingya by its military and other security forces.

The allegations concern the so-called “clearance operations” that began in 2016 and escalated in August 2017, which The Gambia says involved genocidal acts intended to destroy the Rohingya, in whole or in part. The case asks the ICJ to determine Myanmar’s responsibility as a state under the convention.

Advertisement

“The court will find the truth. We suffered, so we know,” Dil said, expressing confidence that the judges would recognise the atrocities committed against the Rohingya.

More than 1.2 million Rohingya refugees remain in Bangladesh, most of them in camps in Cox’s Bazar. Many hope a ruling in their favour will bring recognition of their suffering and strengthen their claim to return home.

But even a landmark legal judgement in their favour may do little to change their lives immediately. Myanmar remains engulfed in civil war, with the same military that committed crimes against the Rohingya still in power, so the prospects for a safe return remain remote.

A life of ’24 hours of depression’ in exile

For many Rohingya refugees, nearly nine years in Bangladesh have brought a different kind of hardship: dependence on aid, uncertainty and a life far removed from the homes they left behind.

Nurul Amin, 25, who works with humanitarian groups in the camps, said the contrast between his former life in Myanmar and his present circumstances was stark.

“Back home, we had houses, big trees, gardens and farmland. We could grow our own food and did not have to depend on others. We were self-sufficient,” he said. “Here, we have to depend on others for almost everything. The difference is like that between heaven and earth.”

Years of displacement have also taken a toll on his mental wellbeing, he said. “It is 24 hours of depression. It feels as though we have lost our world, as though the world has abandoned us.”

Mohammad Rehan, now 18, was a child when the military crackdown began, but retains vivid memories that he says have left a lifelong mark.

“The most horrific thing I saw was houses being burned. It made me really afraid,” he said. “I was very young at the time, and those scenes left me traumatised.”

He hopes the court will recognise the Rohingya’s suffering and their right to equal treatment.

“If they find Myanmar guilty, I think it will help our community return and reclaim our rights,” he said.

What justice means for the Rohingya

The case brought by The Gambia accuses Myanmar of violating its obligations under the convention through the military’s treatment of the Rohingya, particularly during the 2017 crackdown.

For Rohingya leaders and activists, the ruling is more about whether the court recognises the crimes as genocide. They want their identity and rights restored, and those responsible held accountable.

Advertisement

Mohammad Zubair, chairman of the Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights, said the community was confident the court would recognise what it had endured.

“They called us Bengali and committed genocide on us,” he said, referring to Myanmar’s refusal to even recognise the Rohingya as a community. “We witnessed the genocide with our own eyes. We suffered it. There has been enough evidence and testimony.”

Zubair said a favourable judgement could help pave the way for their return to Myanmar with dignity and rights. “The refugee life is worse than jail. There is no hope, and this is unbearable,” he said. “I have been a teacher for about two decades and was widely respected in Myanmar. Now I am living a refugee life. We want to go back.”

Nay San Lwin, a Rohingya activist and cofounder of the Free Rohingya Coalition, said meaningful justice would need more than just a court ruling.

“For us, meaningful justice is not simply a court verdict,” he said. “It means recognition of our identity, restoration of our rights, justice for every victim, and the opportunity to return to our homeland safely, rebuild our lives, and live in peace and dignity.”

That would require guarantees of citizenship, equal rights and recognition of the Rohingya as an ethnic community, he said. Refugees must also be able to return to their original villages and enjoy the same rights as other communities in Myanmar.

“If the court recognises that genocide took place against the Rohingya, the international community, including the United Nations, must ensure that the judgement is implemented without delay and that those responsible are held accountable,” Nay San Lwin said.

But even if the court does not find Myanmar responsible for genocide, he added, the struggle for justice would continue.

“Such a judgement would not erase our suffering or eliminate the need for accountability. Our commitment to justice does not depend on a single verdict,” Nay San Lwin said.

A landmark ruling, but what changes?

The judgement could have implications well beyond the Rohingya community.

The ICJ has never found a state responsible for genocide. A ruling against Myanmar would therefore carry major implications for international law, said Michael Kugelman, a resident senior fellow for South Asia at the Atlantic Council.

It would also have consequences for Bangladesh, which has hosted the world’s largest Rohingya refugee population for years, he said. “If the court rules that the Rohingya were a victim of genocide, there will likely be ample pressure on Dhaka to provide more support and protections for Rohingya on their soil,” Kugelman said. “If the court doesn’t make this call, the pressure wouldn’t be as great.”

Nasir Uddin, a professor of anthropology at the University of Chittagong who has written extensively on the community, said a favourable judgement would formally recognise the atrocities committed against the Rohingya in 2017 within an international legal framework.

Advertisement

It would also give the community’s political demands a stronger legal basis, he said.

“The Rohingya crisis is often treated as a political bargaining issue. But once the court holds Myanmar accountable for genocide, those demands would have a stronger legal foundation,” he said. “There is a difference between making a political speech and having a legal judgement supporting your claims.”

The case could also reinforce the principle that countries not directly affected by atrocities can still bring a case under the Genocide Convention. The Gambia was not involved in the events in Myanmar, but brought the case before the court.

A ruling against Myanmar could therefore have implications for future cases involving alleged genocide elsewhere, Uddin said.

But he cautioned that the legal threshold for proving genocide is high. The court must establish that there was specific intent to destroy a protected group, in whole or in part. Myanmar has argued that its 2017 operations were counterinsurgency measures.

“I would not necessarily expect an entirely black-and-white judgement,” Uddin said. “The court may recognise some aspects of the case while subjecting others to legal scrutiny.”

A ruling that does not recognise the genocide allegation, he added, could strengthen what he calls the “politics of denial” and undermine confidence in international justice.

“I fear that genocide denial is now prevailing over the recognition of genocide around the world. This will give future atrocities a sense of impunity.”

Kugelman said a genocide finding could increase calls in the international community for further legal action against Myanmar’s military authorities. But he warned that the response from the country’s neighbours was likely to be more limited.

“As dramatic as a genocide verdict would be, Myanmar’s neighbours would likely continue to take a pragmatic position,” Kugelman said. “And of course this would redound to the regime’s benefit.”

The long road home

Even a favourable ICJ judgement would not guarantee the Rohingya a safe return to Myanmar.

The country’s civil war has transformed the balance of power in Rakhine State. The Arakan Army, a rebel group, has taken control of nearly all the state, including northern areas from which many Rohingya refugees fled.

Thomas Kean of the International Crisis Group said the group would be a necessary partner in any future repatriation discussions.

But relations between the Arakan Army and Rohingya communities have been badly damaged by the conflict, he said. In 2024, Rohingya armed groups fought alongside Myanmar’s military against the Arakan Army, while the military also conscripted Rohingya into militias. The Arakan Army has since been accused of abuses against Rohingya civilians, while Rohingya armed groups have carried out attacks in northern Rakhine.

“This violence has significantly undermined trust between the Rohingya, many of whom see the Arakan Army as equivalent [to], if not worse than, the Myanmar military, and the Arakan Army, which views the Rohingya as a potential security threat,” Kean said. “Lack of trust between the two sides is a major barrier to repatriation, and it could take years of patient work to improve the relationship.”

The ongoing fighting makes a return even more difficult, he said.

“The Arakan Army can hardly make guarantees around safety while a war is going on,” Kean said. “An end to the conflict in Rakhine would be the first step towards repatriation, but there would still be a long road ahead to making it happen.”

Advertisement

Kean also doubts how much additional leverage a genocide ruling would give the international community, when it comes to pressuring Myanmar’s military government.

Myanmar’s authorities have said they are willing to allow the Rohingya to return when security conditions permit. They have also indicated a willingness to grant citizenship, provided the refugees do not insist on being recognised as Rohingya.

He warned that a finding of genocide could instead make Myanmar’s military authorities more resistant to international pressure and lead to further restrictions on the work of the UN and other international organisations.

“I also fear that a genocide finding against Myanmar would only make Naypyidaw more recalcitrant,” he said, referring to Myanmar’s administrative capital. “I think there’s also a risk of a broader backlash within Myanmar, or among Myanmar people, many of whom likely still see the Rohingya as illegal immigrants.”

That concern also finds an echo among Rohingya refugees. Rohingya youth Nurul Amin said a favourable judgement should not be seen as a victory for the community alone.

“There are many other ethnic communities in Myanmar that are also under attack. We want them to live in peace, with democracy restored, and to coexist,” he said. “We want justice and our rights back. But we also want all the ethnic communities in Myanmar to be able to live peacefully, without fear of the military.”

Nasir Uddin said the judgement could provide legal recognition and generate international pressure on Myanmar. But it could not itself bring the refugees home.

“We should not assume that a favourable ICJ judgement means the Rohingya will return home the next day,” he said. “These things take time. Nothing will change overnight.”

Kean said Bangladesh would also need to engage with the different actors in Myanmar’s conflict rather than rely on one side alone. Dhaka should establish a channel for sustained dialogue with the Arakan Army, particularly on repatriation, border security, trade and humanitarian assistance, he said.

For Dil and Alinnesa, however, the question is more immediate. Will their daughter ever have the chance to grow up in the country where she was born, with the rights and security her parents lost?

“We have lost our lives, our properties and our people,” Alinnesa said. “The refugee life we are living here has no future for us and our kids. We want to return to our homes and live our lives in peace.”