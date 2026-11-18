Khartoum, Sudan – Mohammed Awad never imagined that his life would change so dramatically when war broke out in his home city of Khartoum in April 2023 when he was aged 17.

He found himself displaced and forced out of school, moving from one state to another accompanied by his cousins and searching for a safe place where he could escape the horrors of war.

But what began as a journey in search of safety became the beginning of a personal tragedy, one experienced by millions of people in Sudan who are in the midst of one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises in which killing and displacement have become routine.

“I started taking drugs to forget what I have seen and the horrors I have been through in Khartoum during the first months of the war. My friends and my cousin were killed in front of me,” he told Al Jazeera. “I am trying to recover now, so I can proceed with my education and life.”

The conflict between the Sudanese armed forces (SAF) and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group saw the capital become one of the initial epicentres of this power struggle between the two former military allies.

The war trapped thousands of people in Khartoum State in their homes for weeks or forced them to flee, but since the SAF expelled the RSF from the region in May last year, it has now become a haven for millions of people fleeing fighting elsewhere in Sudan. The war has led to a humanitarian catastrophe with at least 59,000 people killed and 14 million people forced to leave their homes in a country with a population of 52 million. Displacement is more than the simple act of moving from one place to another but a journey marked by fear, anxiety and instability with increasingly limited options in life.

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For those such as Awad caught in the pressures of displacement and the absence of a supportive environment, drugs have become a way of dealing with an unbearable reality.

“I entered rehabilitation centres many times, and I quickly returned to addiction. I take pills and sometimes weed. I want to stop, but I keep failing over and over again,” Awad said.

The war in Sudan has not only severely impacted individual civilians’ lives but has also torn apart the social fabric of the country. The lack of security and poverty have also led to a proliferation of drugs manufacturing and trade, particularly the highly addictive amphetamine Captagon. According to government officials, areas currently or formerly under RSF control are a particular problem.

Treatment and care

The Qadreen Center for Addiction Treatment is one of the few charitable institutions dealing with the problem in Khartoum, and doctors in the capital told Al Jazeera there is growing demand for their services.

“The centre continues to provide its medical services both before and after the outbreak of the war,” the centre’s director, Lubna Ali, said.

“Following the war, it witnessed a significant increase in the number of cases seeking treatment amid growing needs for mental health and addiction recovery services.”

Since the war has broken out, the centre has treated 10,100 cases ranging from patients in need of psychological support for war-related trauma to those with drug addiction. Ali said 135 such individuals have been treated “in their recovery journey”.

Young people are particularly affected by the war, witnessing horrific violence, displacement, the loss of friends and relatives, interrupted education and quickly declining employment opportunities.

Weakened institutions and a deteriorating security situation have undermined oversight efforts and the ability of health services to respond to the addiction crisis.

Dr Aisha Almobasher, a psychiatrist at the Bitmakaly National Organization, which provides psychological and therapeutic support to individuals affected by war and addiction, told Al Jazeera that some areas of Sudan are worse affected by the drug problem than others.

“The growing number of people seeking treatment suggests that this is more than a passing phenomenon. Many of those struggling with addiction come from areas previously controlled by the Rapid Support Forces, RSF, where, following their withdrawal, drugs reportedly became more widely available and trafficking networks expanded,” she told Al Jazeera.

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“In some states, drugs also became a means of attracting and recruiting young people, particularly into the ranks of RSF fighters, drawing many of them onto a dark path.”

Drug seizures

According to a report published by the Sudan Transparency and Policy Tracker in March, 19 incidents involving the seizures of drugs or manufacturing facilities were recorded in Sudan from 2015 to 2025 with a notable acceleration since the outbreak of the war.

These figures refer to seizures and estimated production capacity not actual drug consumption. Nevertheless, they reveal the scale of the problem and the transformation taking place in the country’s illicit drug trade.

Major-General (Legal) Mohamed Al-Moatasim Okasha, director of Sudan’s General Directorate for Anti-Narcotics, said its teams have dealt with an increase in drug manufacturing and production since the war began.

They have found advanced drug production facilities in areas retaken from the RSF by the SAF, including areas in and around Khartoum. El-Radom, an area in South Darfur State in western Sudan, has become a well-known cannabis-growing region, he said.

“It remains under RSF control and is expected to return to the control of the Sudanese armed forces soon. Throughout the past three years of war, antinarcotics operations in this area have been suspended with no other authority able to effectively address the problem due to its inaccessibility under RSF control,” he told Al Jazeera.

“Meanwhile, the use and circulation of other narcotic substances have been increasing, particularly Captagon, crystal methamphetamine (ice) and drugs such as tramadol. However, these substances remain less widespread than cannabis and other traditionally prevalent drugs.”

A huge facility for manufacturing Captagon pills was recently discovered by the SAF north of Khartoum, close to an oil refinery that was formerly under RSF control.

SAF forces uncovered drugs manufacturing equipment valued at about $3m. The facility was capable of producing 100,000 Captagon pills per hour with raw materials potentially able to produce 700 million pills.

“These are not merely allegations of drug trafficking, smuggling or distribution. They are evidence of industrial-scale drug production taking place in areas that were under RSF control,” Okasha told Al Jazeera.

“As for drug use among combatants, there have been reports and testimonies indicating that quantities of narcotic substances were found in the possession of captured militia members. This highlights how widespread these substances have become and how readily accessible they are to fighters.”

Drug trafficking and manufacturing have become weapons of war, not just illicit sources of income, and they are directly impacting the conflict between the SAF and RSF, he said. Captagon has become a regional issue with facilities producing the drug in Syria during the rule of former President Bashar al-Assad flooding the illicit market.

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While the new government in Damascus is trying to crack down on these facilities in southern Syria, Captagon production is a growing problem in other regional conflict areas such as Sudan.

“Sudan faces this growing threat amid the ongoing conflict,” Okasha said. “Through strong nationwide coordination, we are intensifying seizures and disrupting smuggling, trafficking and production networks. Our mission is to stop the spread of narcotics, protect our youth and safeguard future generations. Combating drugs is a national security priority.”

“The drug problem in Sudan cannot be viewed in isolation. It is a regional challenge, and Sudan is part of a region experiencing a growing drug crisis.”