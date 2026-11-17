The ongoing Israeli assault continues to have disastrous consequences for the people of southern Lebanon.

Kfar Reman, Lebanon – It was the morning of September 7 when we arrived at the site of an Israeli attack in the village of Kfar Reman in southern Lebanon. Bulldozers were digging through the rubble of a home destroyed in an overnight air strike, searching for the bodies of two children.

Ten members of the same family, spanning three generations, had already been found in the building’s collapsed rooms, among them two survivors.

Two months later, I met 10-year-old Zainab and her eight-year-old brother Mustafa. After losing their parents and elder sister, Fatima, and their one-month-old brother, Ahmed, they now live with their grandmother. Both were thrown out of the house due to the intensity of the blast, but their physical wounds were no longer visible.

Zainab had a constant smile, but she was hiding sadness which she did not know how to express in words.

Mustafa was different. There was no smile. He is angry at Israel. When I asked him to share his story or a message to the world instead of speaking to me, he looked straight at the camera.

“What they did is they took my home and my parents from me,” Mustafa said. He paused for a few seconds and continued, “Because of them I no longer live in peace.”

More than a thousand children were injured in Israeli attacks between March and August this year, according to the United Nations.

Some lost a parent or both their parents while more than 260 were killed. That figure represents an average of seven children killed or injured every day over those six months – nearly double the number at the start of the latest on-again, off-again conflict between Hezbollah and Israel in late 2023.

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We have repeatedly filmed children’s clothes, toys and school books among the rubble of homes destroyed in Israeli strikes, and repeatedly attended funerals of children killed alongside their parents. It is just as difficult emotionally to talk to survivors who show signs of trauma and tell us they live in fear.

In the village of Tibnine, close to the northern edge of the area occupied by the Israeli army, 11-year-old Bannine took us to the second floor of an orphanage, to show us what a nearby Israeli air strike did to their rooms.

“We were not here when this happened,” Bannine told us in a room full of debris and broken glass. Stuffed animals and clothes were still scattered on the floor.

Hundreds of thousands of people returned to their villages in southern Lebanon because of a reduction in violence in recent months. But there is little sense of security, with Israeli strikes and home demolitions continuing in front line areas.

“We wake up and sleep to the sound of bombing and warplanes and irritating drones,” Anaya Sultan told us. Her father was killed when the Israeli military escalated the conflict earlier this year. “He was my soul … he was everything to me,” she added.

Some of the girls here are not orphans, but their parents are too poor to care for them. According to Lebanese officials, the region’s economy is in a state of collapse.

Recurring conflicts, ruined infrastructure, blocked access to agricultural land, and mass displacement are making it hard for families in southern Lebanon to sustain themselves.

The UN identified southern Lebanon – alongside impoverished northern and eastern regions such as Akkar and Baalbek – as areas of greatest concern where families are struggling to survive.

According to a joint report released by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the World Food Programme (WFP), and Lebanon’s Ministry of Agriculture, more than 1 million people in Lebanon – about 21 percent of the recorded population – are facing crisis levels of acute food insecurity.

“Unfortunately, so many people are displaced … many of them used to support and help us. They are not present and they themselves are struggling,” Bassima Fawaz, who helps manage the orphanage, told us as we walked through the cold hallways and rooms of the building.

“We had to cover the windows with plastic sheeting because there’s no money to replace the glass shattered by Israeli bombardment. One of our girls is in hospital with pneumonia.”