‘My arms are empty’: Tragedy strikes Gaza family after baby dies from cold

A nine-month-old baby has died from hypothermia inside his family’s displacement tent in Gaza, as winter returns.

Khan Younis, Gaza Strip – For Susan Arqiq, the hardest part of the day comes at night, when the noise around her fades and she is left alone with the absence of her nine-month-old son, Kinan. She is still struggling to understand how the cold took his life.

Susan, 26, had put him to sleep beside her on Wednesday night, as she had done countless times before, at their camp in Khan Younis. When she woke in the early hours of the morning to change his diaper, she found Kinan’s face blue, his hands stiff and his body cold.

Her arms, which had held him through countless nights, are now empty.

“My son was pressed against the tent’s tarpaulin. The bedding was still damp,” she told Al Jazeera.

“I switched on my phone’s flashlight and found that his face was completely blue, his hands were stiff, and his body was like ice. My heart nearly stopped from fear. I immediately woke my husband. I was screaming, ‘Kinan, Kinan!’ I could not understand what was wrong with him.”

Her husband did not speak. He picked up the baby and, accompanied by men from the camp, rushed him to hospital.

Women from neighbouring tents, woken by the cries, gathered around Susan. They tried to reassure her that her baby would be all right, but the news from the hospital confirmed her fears.

Kinan died on Thursday, November 12, after a severe drop in his body temperature, according to medical sources. His death was the first cold-related fatality recorded in Gaza during the current winter season.

Susan and her husband, Ahmed Arqiq, 33, have been in shock since the tragic death of their son. Ahmed says Kinan had no known health problems before that night.

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“At the emergency department, they told me, ‘May God compensate you. The child has died, and the cause is the severe drop in temperature,’” Ahmed says. “I was shocked… My heart is broken, and even now I cannot believe it.”

A tent cannot keep out the cold

Israel’s war on Gaza, which began in October 2023, has seen at least 73,600 Palestinians killed and large parts of the occupied Palestinian territory reduced to rubble. Due to the destruction of their homes or Israeli military occupation, around 1.4 million people are living in tents or makeshift displacement camps.

Israel’s siege on Gaza has prevented mobile homes, tarpaulins, and other essential materials from entering the territory.

The Arqiq family are one of many living in a worn-out displacement tent in the al-Mawasi camp near Khan Younis in southern Gaza as winter approaches. The shelter offers little protection from the cold or the rain, which flooded camps across Gaza during a storm last week.

Ahmed has been unable to find work since the war, and they struggle to afford even the basic necessities of life.

“I have struggled to obtain adequate shelter, blankets, clothing and food for my children. My life is all about suffering,” he said. “Look at my tent. We live in poor conditions. During the last winter storm, we were flooded with water.”

Ahmed said the family had not received a proper tent or tarpaulin to protect them from the winter weather before Kinan’s death. After Kinan died, they received the waterproof sheet, but it was too late to protect him.

Kinan was the youngest of three children, and his brothers, Rami, three, and Ali, two, were deeply attached to him. They continue to ask about their younger brother, unable to understand why he is no longer with them.

“They always ask where he has gone. Whenever they see his belongings, they try to look for him. It is unbelievable,” Ahmed said.

A winter that brings new fears

Kinan’s death has renewed fears among displaced families in Gaza as winter sets in. Last week, heavy rain and flooding battered displacement camps across Gaza, damaging tents and leaving families exposed to cold and wet conditions. At least four children died in the floods.

Babies are particularly vulnerable to hypothermia as their bodies are less able to regulate temperature, especially when exposed to cold for prolonged periods.

At least 11 people are believed to have died due to the cold in Gaza last winter.

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Hadeel al-Midana, 27, lives in a displacement tent west of Gaza City with her three children: Hamza and his two older brothers, Mahmoud, seven, and Nour al-Din, five. Her husband, Ibrahim, has been out of work since the war.

She said Kinan’s death has deepened fears she carries each night when she tries to keep her own youngest son, one-month-old Hamza, warm.

“I am always on edge. I cannot leave him,” she told Al Jazeera.

The family struggles to keep the children warm with limited clothing and blankets.

“I swear, he doesn’t have a blanket of his own. I wrap him in the blankets that I use myself,” Hadeel says, referring to Hamza.

The family has received second-hand clothes from neighbours. They were also provided with four blankets at the camp, but Hadeel said the cold inside their tent remains difficult to endure.

“Even the adults cannot bear it. How much worse is it for the little children?” she asked.

She wakes up several times during the night to check on Hamza. Two nights ago, she found his hands and feet were as cold as ice. Terrified, she covered him with a thicker blanket.

She says she needs more blankets for her baby and a small bed to lift him off the ground.

“I need blankets for him, and perhaps a bed that would raise him a little above the ground. I am afraid of the insects, too,” she said.

“The tent is not fit for a child’s life, or even an adult’s life. We live in constant fear, and there is nothing we can do to face it. I hope we get through this winter safely.”