Comedy, courage: The life and death of Gaza’s Mahmoud Shurrab

Mahmoud Shurrab was known for his comedy videos, before turning his platform into a way to help people once the Gaza war began.

Mahmoud Shurrab’s aim had always been to spread happiness. His social media pages had long been popular in Gaza – he was known for his witty posts, his comedic skits about daily life, and his acting, appearing in local productions.

“I adore creativity, whatever it is, and whatever it will be,” was pinned to the top of his Facebook page.

Israel’s war on Gaza put many of Mahmoud’s dreams on hold, but his videos continued. He smiled throughout them, even cracking jokes – but the focus was now different: humanitarian aid.

Mahmoud became a familiar sight in displacement camps, hauling crates of bottled water and cooking oil, distributing baby formula, and helping set up tents for families who had lost everything. He used his social media platforms to rally support from donors abroad.

And he moved from area to area under bombardment, driven by one conviction: “People need me, I can’t stop.”

On June 21, an Israeli air attack hit the tent where Mahmoud was sheltering in al-Mawasi, a so-called Israeli “humanitarian zone” west of southern Gaza’s Khan Younis. Mahmoud was killed in the strike.

The 32-year-old left behind his wife, Lama Shubeir, and their four-year-old daughter, Dalal. Early in the war, Mahmoud saw an opportunity to send them to safety in Egypt, while he stayed behind to help the people of Gaza.

“He [sent us away] to protect his daughter’s life,” Lama told Al Jazeera. “He was so afraid for her and wanted her to live like any other child in the world, in safety. He wanted Dalal to grow up safely. But I never imagined we’d be apart for a year and a half without seeing him ever again.”

Passion for charity

Mahmoud was born and raised in Khan Younis, where he lost his father, Khamis, at the age of nine. Khamis was known locally for his charity work, which became one of Mahmoud’s passions along with comedy and acting.

It all stemmed from his desire “to make people happy”, said Lama.

The couple had first met in 2010 on a recreational trip, before marrying in 2019.

“Mahmoud loved bringing joy to people,” Lama said. “All he dreamed about was building a happy life with us. People loved him for his simplicity and his willingness to help.”

It is therefore perhaps not surprising that Mahmoud chose to stay in Gaza when the war broke out, despite the risks.

“Whenever donors reached out to him … to support a charitable cause, he never hesitated,” Lama said. “I was always worried about him moving around during the bombing, but he would say: ‘People need me. I can’t stop.'”

His charity work meant he was more than just a celebrity in Khan Younis – he was part of the community, sharing in its joys and sorrows.

“Mahmoud was kind, tall, and had a beautiful smile,” said Mousa Awad, a 27-year-old, also from Khan Younis. “Just seeing him made us laugh. I saw him in every displacement camp. When we needed drinking water, I called him… he came the next morning.

“He looked exhausted, but always talked about seeing his daughter soon.”

Love for his family

Mahmoud longed for his daughter Dalal, whom he called every morning and every night if communication lines weren’t cut. He was happy knowing that she had started preschool and swimming lessons – away from the horrors he was experiencing in Gaza.

Just two hours before his death, he called, speaking for 50 minutes as he watched Dalal eat breakfast with her mother. He had to end the call to focus on a water distribution campaign he was planning.

Lama struggles to accept that Mahmoud is gone.

“He was taken from his daughter and me,” she said. “I spent half my life with him – through joy and hardship. He loved our daughter so much. He dreamed of seeing her again, of rebuilding Gaza, of starting a new life.”

“I have no words for the world. I only pray that this war ends.”