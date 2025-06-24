‘It’s not peace – it’s a pause’: Iranians sceptical ceasefire will hold

From Tehran to Yazd, Iranians are wary of the truce with Israel holding as officials trade accusations and threats.

In the Iranian capital Tehran, after a night of heavy bombardment and then the beginning of a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Iran following nearly two weeks of intense air strikes, confusion, uncertainty and distrust have gripped households.

Some families displaced during the conflict rushed home; others have been more cautious.

For Samaneh, a 37-year-old reporter who, like other Iranians interviewed in this article, only wanted to give her first name, the intensity of Monday evening’s bombardment left her feeling shaken.

“The last night of the bombing was the worst. I truly thought I’d never see my loved ones again,” she said, fearing for family and friends elsewhere in the Iranian capital.

The ceasefire, which began on Tuesday, brought only minimal relief to those, like Sameneh, who doubt it will last, particularly amid claims of violations and promises of retaliation.

“I know this ceasefire is temporary,” Samaneh explained, adding that when United States President Donald Trump first announced it on Monday, she “thought it was just another psychological game … [he] was playing with us”.

“I couldn’t believe they’d [Israel and Iran] agree to it. I keep expecting someone to sabotage the whole thing,” said the Tehran-based woman. “It wasn’t until [Foreign Affairs Minister Abbas] Araghchi posted on Telegram confirming [the ceasefire in] a formal message from Oman that I felt relief – along with sadness, anger and fear,” she added.

“I’m deeply discouraged. But at least after 12 nights, I hope I can finally get to sleep again,” she said. “My heart aches for the people of Gaza, Palestine, Lebanon – those who’ve endured this kind of suffering for years.”

The conflict started on June 13 when Israel launched strikes on Iranian nuclear and military sites but also residential areas in Tehran, killing dozens of civilians, a number of military commanders and scientists. Iran retaliated by launching ballistic missiles and drone attacks on Israeli cities. Iran says at least 610 people have been killed, while 4,746 have been wounded. In Israel, at least 28 people have been killed while hundreds have been injured.

‘Us who pay’

In Karaj, part of the greater Tehran region, 41-year-old history teacher Raha, who had been abroad but insisted on returning home when Israel attacked to ensure her family were safe, expressed indignation.

“It’s not peace – it’s a pause. How can we trust those who talk of regime change and peace in the same breath?” she asked.

Trump has spoken of Iran accepting “peace” – essentially accepting US terms for a surrender of its nuclear programme. At the same time, the US president has called for regime change, writing on social media on Sunday, “If the current Iranian Regime is unable to MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN, why wouldn’t there be a Regime change??? MIGA!!!”

She added: “I fear it’s just a short break – a chance for Israel’s military to regroup before launching another round of air strikes, just like they’ve done in Palestine and Lebanon.”

“The US and Israel erased our agency,” Raha continued. “They’re deciding our future without us. They talk about women, life and freedoms … yet they attacked my land. They violated the skies and borders of my country. They killed innocent people. And within hours, billions of dollars – money that could have gone towards rebuilding Iran – were obliterated by American bombs. Our nuclear programme turned into craters and black holes.”

Israel and the US have for years accused Iran of developing nuclear weapons, while Iran has maintained that its nuclear programme is peaceful and for civilian uses.

Hadi, a 42-year-old civil engineer from the southwestern city of Ahwaz, backs the government’s position on its nuclear programme, pointing out that it had agreed to a previous nuclear deal in 2015 that Trump had unilaterally withdrawn from three years later.

“As a country, we repeatedly said we were not pursuing nuclear weapons,” Hadi said. “It was Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the nuclear deal that dragged Iran into the abyss of war.”

But Hadi still welcomed the ceasefire, and is happy the Iranian government accepted it.

“We’ve lost so many martyrs. I hope this brings the people of my country closer together – and that the government softens its stances on things like the hijab,” he said. “We need to rebuild, and we need unity.”

Raha, meanwhile, is worried about the domestic blowback and dreads what is yet to come for Iranians, given the deaths and scale of damage caused by Israeli bombardment, which she believes the government may see as a defeat.

“I’m afraid the regime will now try to take revenge for its defeat against Israel by turning its repression inward, especially against women. More arrests. More crackdowns. It’s always us who pay,” she said.

Iran has arrested dozens of people since the outbreak of the conflict with Israel, mainly on suspicion of spying for Israel. Iran has previously cracked down on supporters of antigovernment protests in 2022, and some human rights activists fear that more people will be arrested after the fighting with Israel for expressing opinions critical of the government.

‘I don’t trust it will last’

In the central Iranian city of Yazd, Mohammad, a 28-year-old nurse, has spent the night shift on high alert, after Israeli missiles a day before struck two military sites in the central province, killing nine security personnel. He returned home early Tuesday morning to the news of the ceasefire being confirmed by Iranian authorities.

“Honestly, my brain isn’t working properly after a night shift. But I’m still in shock,” he said. “Contrary to what many of us expected – a drawn-out war – the regime agreed to a ceasefire almost suddenly. It was so unexpected that even many of its critics couldn’t believe it. I think they [the regime] were cornered, afraid of more high-profile Israeli assassinations, or even internal armed groups,” he added.

“I’m glad there’s a ceasefire, but I don’t trust it will last,” continued the exhausted 28-year-old, adding that he believed global powers were simply sacrificing Iranian lives for their own agendas.

“I don’t trust the [Iranian government], the US or Israel,” Mohammad continued. “This regime had a chance to make a deal with the [US President Joe] Biden administration – and wasted it. Israel violated our sovereignty, killed hundreds of civilians and soldiers, destroyed our infrastructure, and assassinated our nuclear scientists and their families. The US bombed my country and wiped out the wealth of several generations in a matter of hours,” he noted, referring to the destruction wrought on the country.

“As far as I’m concerned, I have every right not to trust any of those involved in this ceasefire.”

This piece was published in collaboration with Egab.